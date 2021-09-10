COMMENTARY: Meet San Benito County’s Vote Center captains for the recall election

The elections department writes that captains will be responsible of leading their teams and ensuring a smooth process.

Poll worker help residents at the San Benito County Elections Office on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Residents will have four Vote Centers throughout San Benito County beginning on Sept. 11, four experienced poll workers will have the responsibility of leading their respective teams to ensure a smooth process.

Michael Linthicum leads the team at the San Juan Bautista Community Center Vote Center located at 10 San Jose Street. Linthicum, who served in the United States Army for 29 years, said public service has always been important to him.

“I volunteer because it is the right thing to do,” said Linthicum, who’s worked the polls for around 10 years.

Linthicum grew up in the Santa Barbara and Ventura areas. After serving in the military, he lived in San Jose and later moved to San Benito County to “get out of the rat race.”

“I’ll be at the (San Juan Bautista) Community Center with a well put together team all weekend making sure voters have the opportunity to vote,” Linthicum said. “Come by and vote in person!”

After the election, Linthicum is looking forward to the fall weather in the County.

Victoria Rivera leads the team at the California National Guard Armory in Hollister. This is new Vote Center location for this Election. She grew up in San Benito County and has been a volunteer for several elections.

Rivera said she is very excited to be the captain at this new location, she wants to do her part to get all votes counted.

“Everyone needs to see the Armory, it’s a great location to come vote” she said.

Rivera enjoys spending time with her family, and volunteering.

As an avid volunteer, Rivera is glad to be back this election to serve her community, her neighbors, and her friends. The Armory is a new location that aims to serve the North San Benito County area.

Victor Beaudoin, recent University of California, Irvine graduate, leads the team at the Elections Department, located at 440 Fifth Street in Hollister. He said volunteers to give back to his community that saw him grow up.

“This election is as important as every election and I am proud to be a part of the team at the Election Department Vote Center,” Beaudoin said.

Beaudoin grew up in Hollister, finished his bachelor’s during COVID, and is ready to serve this Election.

Kevin Stopper leads the Vote Center team at Sunnyslope Water District located at 3570 Airline Hwy in Hollister. He’s worked the last six elections, and said he enjoys community service.

“The team at the Sunnyslope Water District is ready to be of service to the community,” Stopper said. “We all want to do our part to ensure that all voters have their opportunity to vote.”

Stopper regularly attends San Benito County Board of Supervisors and Hollister City Council meetings. He is also part of the Measure G oversight committee.

“We’ll see you all Election Day,” Stopper said.

A retired truck driver, he said he got to know the area through his deliveries and moved to San Benito County in 1999. His hobbies include cars and sports, though he is finding more he enjoys.

All the captains said they enjoy experiencing the level of high commitment from all election volunteers and the experience of first-time voters.

Voter Centers are open from Saturday, September 11 to Monday, September 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, September 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.