COMMENTARY: “New Day’s Lyric” 

BenitoLink reader Jennifer Coile shares Gorman's poem as 2022 begins.

The following COMMENTARY was contributed by Hollister resident Jennifer Coile.

Let the poets lead us into the New Year. Start with Amanda Gorman, who I think is a sorceress, using her voice and gestures to bring her poems to life in a magical way. Her poem, “New Year’s Lyric,” comforts me – because she imagines that there is a portal out of today’s world situation and into another. Amanda Gorman acknowledges the sorrows and hardships of 2021, but she is optimistic that we will learn from it and create something new and beautiful together, even if things can’t get back to “normal.”

According to Wikipedia, “Amanda S. C. Gorman is an American poet and activist. Her work focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization, as well as the African diaspora. Gorman was the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate.”

Here’s Amanda Gorman’s “New Day’s Lyric”

New Day’s Lyric

May this be the day

We come together.

Mourning, we come to mend,

Withered, we come to weather,

Torn, we come to tend,

Battered, we come to better.

Tethered by this year of yearning,

We are learning

That though we weren’t ready for this,

We have been readied by it.

We steadily vow that no matter

How we are weighed down,

We must always pave a way forward.

This hope is our door, our portal.

Even if we never get back to normal,

Someday we can venture beyond it,

To leave the known and take the first steps.

So let us not return to what was normal,

But reach toward what is next.

What was cursed, we will cure.

What was plagued, we will prove pure.

Where we tend to argue, we will try to agree,

Those fortunes we forswore, now the future we foresee,

Where we weren’t aware, we’re now awake;

Those moments we missed

Are now these moments we make,

The moments we meet,

And our hearts, once all together beaten,

Now all together beat.

Come, look up with kindness yet,

For even solace can be sourced from sorrow.

We remember, not just for the sake of yesterday,

But to take on tomorrow.

We heed this old spirit,

In a new day’s lyric,

In our hearts, we hear it:

For auld lang syne, my dear,

For auld lang syne.

Be bold, sang Time this year,

Be bold, sang Time,

For when you honor yesterday,

Tomorrow ye will find.

Know what we’ve fought

Need not be forgotten nor for none.

It defines us, binds us as one,

Come over, join this day just begun.

For wherever we come together,

We will forever overcome.

-Amanda Gorman