I am writing to clarify the grassroots fact-finding mission known affectionately as the “Thursday Afternoon Group”, or “Citizen’s Integrity In Action” (C.I.I.A). This is an educational forum with guests from many paths, including medical professionals within the current hospital setting in San Benito County, past employees of various levels, several current and former local elected officials, civic leaders, community businesspeople, concerned citizens of every age group, and even a hospital board member interested in hearing what the people want to know. This is not an issue of party, so much as it is one of policy and mutual goals, and there are those dedicated persons who are involved with other groups, even meeting on the same day.

There are many challenging and ever-changing chains of information, and the wise people are hungry for truth and transparency. Since the Hazel Hawkins’ Hospital board recently filed for Chapter 9 in the bankruptcy court, the timer started ticking and the pages are flying off the calendar. We seek to study the current sources of verifiable information with the common goal of keeping our hospital doors open for the best healthcare options for our communities’ patients. We are stronger together. A united front is the best solution for inviting strong participation, or also for inviting guarding against those who may have other plans for our future, and better plans for theirs.

What began as a seat around the dining room table has grown to require a larger venue. The people who attend the meetings are not labeled as “members” because there is no formal defined affiliation. If someone attends an afternoon of respectful roundtable discussion, they are simply understood to be “attendees.” Many attend regularly, as there is much to learn from varied contributors; perhaps others show up once to listen and learn. All are welcome, even if the represent radically opposing views. Letters may be written and shared, but the content is that of the individual author, who encourages like-minded persons to copy, sign, and send to political voting representatives.

For more information and meeting dates, residents may contact me at (831) 524-2834, roxymontana2@aol.com.