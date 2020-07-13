COMMENTARY: Support for businesses downtown after recent fire

Hollister Councilwoman Carol Lenoir writes in response to the recent fire in her district.

This commentary was contributed by Hollister Councilwoman Carol Lenoir. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

I just want to say how sad I was to see the fire. While I am always a bit sad to see old buildings gone I am relieved there was no loss of life. I feel for the businesses that were destroyed. You weathered a lot of difficult times downtown throughout the years. I appreciate your resilience and hope we can work together to return you to downtown. Please know that the City and I will be here for you.

If there is anything I can do you only have to let me know. Please feel free to contact Brett Miller as well. He works for you.

I would also like to thank our Fire Department for stopping the spread of that fire as well as you did and hope that our injured fire fighters recuperate fully. It could have easily been worse had it not been for your aggressiveness. There was great leadership on display. The mutual aid was outstanding. I will be sure to personally thank all the jurisdictions that came when we called.

Carol Lenoir, District 1

Hollister City Council