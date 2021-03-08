COMMENTARY: The incredible Rebecca Salinas

Natalya Gallion writes about Rebecca Salinas, who after 35 years in education still found time to teach English as a second language at the San Benito County Free Library.

On International Women’s Day, BenitoLink shares this article about teacher, volunteer and caring community citizen Rebecca Salinas, written by San Benito County resident Natalya P. Gallion.

I met Rebecca Salinas seven years ago at San Benito County Free Library as an English Second Language student and I have loved her from our very first session! Rebecca’s great ability to make you feel comfortable, warm and cozy beside her is admirable. Moreover, Rebecca’s amazing talent to explain any material in an easy-to-understand way was outstanding. She helped me a lot with my English and I was happy even just to enjoy her company. Later I learned that she had four more students just like me.

Regardless, the fact that Rebecca has a big family—her husband, four children, grandchildren and so on—she is a very active volunteer in many groups of our community. Some groups such as Delta Kappa Gamma/Zeta Epsilon Chapter Rebecca joined from 1990, where she has served as a president four years. She also served as their treasurer. Rebecca was very instrumental in connecting and promoting with Girl’s Inc. of the Central Coast. Through the support of Zeta Epsilon, Girl’s Inc. was established and has flourished in San Benito County where she also served on the Girl’s Inc. Board.

Another community nonprofit Rebecca serves on is the Friends of the San Benito County Free Library Board as a president, vice president, secretary and now as a treasurer. Moreover, Rebecca tutors in an Adult Literacy Program, Summer Reading Program, art, Winter Program and others. Never mind how busy she is or how she feels, Rebecca always can find some time to help you or our community.

Some people know Rebecca as a very active member of her church for many years. She volunteers at St. Vincent’s Thrift Store. Some people know her as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great cook. I personally know her as a wonderful friend and extraordinary teacher. But most of the people know Rebecca Salinas as a retired successful teacher and school administrator. She went on to be the principal of Salsipuedas Elementary School in Watsonville and district administrator in Alisal School District in Salinas. She also worked as a teacher in Hollister School District. Rebecca dedicated 35 years of her life to her teaching career.

I was fortunate to meet such a kind, wise, remarkable woman as Rebecca Salinas in my life! I’m very grateful for huge help to improve my English and good life advice. She is my true friend. I know that I always can count on her, that is a priceless feeling between friends. I wish that every person could have at least one true friend and a great teacher as Rebecca Salinas.

She makes peoples’ lives happier and she is a great example for the next generation.

