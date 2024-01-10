This commentary was contributed by John Freeman, candidate for San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 2. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. Submissions must follow BenitoLink’s Terms of Use. During campaign seasons, BenitoLink allows up to two submissions a month related to a particular candidate or measure such as an announcement of candidacy, platforms or endorsements. Submissions made by other agencies/groups endorsing candidates are counted toward the candidate’s/measure tally. If your submission has qualities we find self-Advertising or promotional in nature it may be edited (toned down) or not published at all. BenitoLink will not publish any campaign-related submissions after Feb. 26. E-mail Noe Magaña at noemagana@benitolink.com with questions. Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Hello citizens of San Benito County, ever spend hours stuck in traffic, feeling the frustration of roads that seem to be stuck in a time warp? Let’s have an honest chat about the challenges we’re facing.

Our roads aren’t just outdated—they’re causing genuine headaches. But you already know that. What you also need to know is that we’ve been making strides, and it’s all thanks to the hard work of the San Juan Bautista City Council, the community’s’ unwavering support for improved water systems, the dedication of the Measure G campaign team, and my leadership for the water improvements as your City Councilman and candidate running for County Supervisor for District 2.

You might’ve heard about the planned road improvements in San Juan Valley, and I’m here to celebrate them with you. Those roads—Prescott, San Justo, Lucy Brown, Olympia, Bixby, Frietas Road, and Mitchell Road? They will soon undergo a remarkable transformation, new pavement for some of the worst roads in the county, a testament to the progress we’re making together.

And let’s talk about more than just roads. I’ve been quietly working to enhance our water distribution systems and wastewater sewer systems for many years. It’s not the flashy stuff, but it matters. Clean water and efficient sewage systems are the backbone of a healthy community.

While I’ve been pushing for real progress and celebrating completed projects, my opponent—who is talking a big game—has consistently missed key votes and meetings

addressing these critical infrastructure issues. Actions speak louder than words, and when it comes to showing up for our community, my track record stands in stark contrast.

In the last six years, I’ve been on a mission as “The Infrastructure Guy” a name given to me by a former San Juan city councilperson. Historic roads, water lines, sewage systems, new parks, opening basketball courts—I’ve been there, quietly getting those things done. Can’t say the same for the current County Supervisor, who only talks a big game but consistently falls short when it counts. From crucial votes on water projects to vital decisions about wastewater systems, my opponent’s absence or opposition speaks volumes.

But it’s not just local projects. I’ve got a seat at the table in regional committees, ensuring our city’s and county’s voice is heard. Improving the 156 and 101 southbound on ramp?

As President of AMBAG ( Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments, a transportation planning organization) I’m working on it.

Sure, the county is allocating several million dollars to the City of San Juan Bautista for road replacement. After all, it is the county residents who will primarily benefit from the new roads.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that it is the City of San Juan Bautista—specifically, the projects I’ve been championing—that are the cause of paving these roads, not the county public works department or the County Board of Supervisors.

So, when you cast that vote, I hope you’ll think about the work we’ve done together. I’m not here for applause or to take credit for others’ work; I’m here to get stuff done. Let’s keep celebrating the vision of San Benito County, where the roads are smooth, water flows, and life gets a whole lot better.

Your vote matters, so I hope you’ll make it count for real progress and vote for me, John Freeman for District 2 County Supervisor.