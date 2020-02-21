Community Action Board solicits proposals for strategic plan development

Proposals are due March 9 by 3 p.m.

The San Benito County Community Action Board (CAB) in California is soliciting proposals for the development of a strategic plan for Community Services & Workforce Development. Proposals are due March 9 by 3 p.m. (See PDF)

CAB is a public organization created by the federal government in 1964 to combat poverty in geographically designated areas throughout the United States. The Community Action Agency has a tripartite board structure named Community Action Board that is designated to promote the participation of the entire community in the reduction or elimination of poverty.

CAB provides a variety of services intended for the low-income community including homeless services, transitional housing, tax preparation services, utility assistance, rental assistance, housing services, workforce development, transportation assistance, migrant housing and services, etc.

