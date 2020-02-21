Government / Politics

Community Action Board solicits proposals for strategic plan development

Proposals are due March 9 by 3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
This article was contributed by San Benito County Community Services and Workforce Development.

The San Benito County Community Action Board (CAB) in California is soliciting proposals for the development of a strategic plan for Community Services & Workforce Development. Proposals are due March 9 by 3 p.m. (See PDF)

CAB is a public organization created by the federal government in 1964 to combat poverty in geographically designated areas throughout the United States. The Community Action Agency has a tripartite board structure named Community Action Board that is designated to promote the participation of the entire community in the reduction or elimination of poverty.

CAB provides a variety of services intended for the low-income community including homeless services, transitional housing, tax preparation services, utility assistance, rental assistance, housing services, workforce development, transportation assistance, migrant housing and services, etc.

www.sbccab.wixsite.com/cab1

 

