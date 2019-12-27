Community and students gather at Tully Hall

South county students of Bitterwater-Tully School put on a show for over 150 at the Tully Hall. Home baked goods sold at auction help fund a student trip.

Bitterwater-Tully student cast performs as audience looks on. Photo by Shari Schmidt

Eighth graders show off some of the auction items. Photo by Shari Schmidt

Student Ty Lindeman performs in front of a full house at the Bitterwater-Tully school Christmas celebration. Photo by Shari Schmidt

‘Twas the night before winter break,

When all thru Tully Hall,

Community members came to watch

the Christmas play, y’all!”

This article was contributed by Shari Schmidt.

Over 150 community members gathered at Tully Hall to support Bitterwater-Tully School students Dec. 19. The south county school has 38 students from Kindergarten to eighth grade. Parents, siblings, grandparents, alumni, teachers, aides, school board members and friends came to have dinner, enjoy a performance, bid on homemade dishes and have a visit with Santa.

All the kids did an awesome job on their play entitled “Twas One Crazy Night Before Christmas.” It was loosely based on the poem by Clement Moore. However, this night before Christmas was set in present day with references to football, Martha Stewart, counterfeit Santas and more. There were songs to fit the story throughout the performance.

Tacos La Potranca de Jalisco, a King City restaurant owned by the Chavez family, served freshly prepared delicious tacos, quesadillas and burritos. There was no charge for dinner. Donations were gladly accepted and given to the school’s parent teacher association.

The tables were decorated with evergreen arrangements and after the performance the kids gave them to their parents for Christmas. The hall was decorated with Santa’s workshop, a Nutcracker, Christmas tree and numerous presents.

After the play, there were sixteen homemade dishes up for auction. The seventh and eight grade students prepared all of them. They money raised goes toward the annual eighth grade trip.

To top off the evening, Santa Claus arrived and gave out candy canes to all the children.