Community collaboration feeds the success of 12 Days of Giving

Local nonprofit organizations are collaborating to raise awareness and funding for needs that go unmet in San Benito County.

Information provided by Community FoodBank of San Benito

Embarking upon its eleventh year of supporting essential community services through local nonprofit organizations, the 12 Days of Giving holiday season fundraising campaign is moving into full swing this month. When you donate between Dec. 1 and 12, your dollar receives matching funds and doubles its power.

This year’s participating organizations are CASA of San Benito County, providing advocacy, support and resources for foster children; Community FoodBank of San Benito County, offering food assistance; Emmaus House, a place of shelter and assistance for women who are victims of domestic violence; Sun Street Centers, which offers the first residential recovery home in San Benito County for women seeking release from addiction; and Senior Citizens’ Legal Services, providing free legal services to defend the rights of the elderly.

Born out of generosity and community spirit, the 12 Days of Giving was the brainchild of Bob Tiffany of Hollister. By seeking sponsorships from local businesses and civic organizations, participating nonprofits generate a pool of funds that is used to match individual support during the campaign. United Way of San Benito County offers further support to the matching fund each year through its annual Gala.

This year’s sponsors and supporters include Women’s Club of Hollister, Hollister Rotary, Eden Housing, K&S Properties, Brent Redmond Transportation, True Leaf Farms, LLC, Alvarez Technology Group, Inc., Anderson Family Foundation, Enza Zaden, and Heritage Bank of Commerce.

The growing success of this effort creates the opportunity to invite your friends and neighbors to participate in this inherently good cause.

To make a gift today, visit the website of the local nonprofit organization of your choice and donate online:

CASA of San Benito County

Community FoodBank of San Benito

Emmaus House

Senior Citizens’ Legal Services

Sun Street Centers

The 12 Days of Giving campaign supports five nonprofit organizations that provide essential-needs services to San Benito County residents.