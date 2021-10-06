COMMUNITY COLUMN: EDC overhauls its website to attract new corporate growth

The Economic Development Corporation writes that it offers, tools, resources and information on incentive programs for businesses looking to relocate in San Benito County.

As part of its continuing effort to attract new businesses, help existing companies grow, assist entrepreneurs with startups, and bring jobs to Hollister and San Benito County, the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County (EDC) is pleased to announce that it has overhauled its website to attract new corporate growth by highlighting Hollister, San Juan Bautista, and San Benito County as a valuable means for those seeking a centrally located, small-town atmosphere with plenty of land that is conveniently situated adjacent to Silicon Valley and Salinas Valley.

In addition to the city and county being able to offer ample land for business development and growth, a study conducted by BAE Urban Economics found that an available workforce of 94,355 live within 30 minutes of Hollister, and a workforce of 398,921 live within 45 minutes. This means that industries relocating to San Benito County can offer their employees a reverse commute with lower housing costs than other parts of the Bay Area.

The EDC has taken its years of experience with local agencies and governmental partners and put together an extensive list of tools and resources that can be found on its expanded website.

There is also information about federal and state tax incentive programs for new developments in San Benito County, including Opportunity Zones that allow investors to defer and reduce an existing capital gains tax obligation, and the New Markets Tax Credit, which provides a federal tax credit to business developers that covers 39% of their original investment claimed over a seven-year period.

In addition to these resources, the EDC website offers:

Relevant information on current business incentives and loan programs

A commercial real estate search tool

Links to local City and County planning agencies

A list of planning and development consultants; and

Ways the EDC can help—by providing one-on-one consulting (at no cost) to connect entrepreneurs and business developers with the right people to ensure communication is timely and accurate and they get the answers they need.

