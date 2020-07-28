Community FoodBank selects new executive director

Nancy Frusetta Moore will begin her role on Aug. 11.

Information provided by Community FoodBank.

The Community FoodBank has selected Nancy Frusetta Moore as the new executive director. She will start Aug. 11.

Moore will succeed CEO Maria Lynn Thomas. A recent release said Thomas dedicated more than six years of her career to building dignity for neighbors in need, and that Moore will help build on that foundation and expand the food bank’s impact in the future.

A native with deep roots in this community, the release said Moore brings decades of leadership experience in which she has demonstrated a record of success, vision, collaboration, and developing strong teams both in the private sector and the nonprofit world. Most recently, Moore worked as the executive director for Sky’s the Limit Fund based in the Bay Area.