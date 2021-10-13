Community Foundation and United Way announce Covid-19 Grant Awards

Twenty-seven local nonprofits were awarded $415,000 in government grant funding.

After extensive research and deliberation by Community Foundation for San Benito County and United Way of San Benito County COVID-19 grants committee, 27 local nonprofits were awarded $415,000 in government grant funding. San Benito County provided the COVID-19 grant funds and requested that the Community Foundation for San Benito County and United Way oversee the application process, review and interview all applicants and select a group of final recipients.

On June 16, Community Foundation for San Benito County, in partnership with United Way of San Benito County, began accepting applications for Covid-19 Relief: Recovery 2. The Community Foundation has a large, voluntary committee that reviews grant applications and researches the non-profits requesting funds. San Benito County asked the Community Foundation to put their committee members to use evaluating funding request from over 30 nonprofits. “Thank you San Benito County for entrusting CFFSBC AND UWSBC with this Covid-19 granting opportunity,” said Gary Byrne with the Community Foundation.

The county stated that eligibility for COVID-19 grant awarding was as follows:

Applicants must serve San Benito County

Applicants must be registered, in good standing with local and state regulations and tax requirements, be active, and organized according to either Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), or 501(c)(19);

Demonstrate a need for funding due to the coronavirus pandemic or the impact of following public health recommendations to “flatten the curve” of potential Covid-19 infections locally for the purpose of either:

Applicants must be providing new or altered support services or resources to impacted people, organizations, or communities.

Applicants must be showing a continuity of operations support due to increased expenses or decreased revenue

Have a plan for adapting or maintaining services now or in the future including adherence to applicable county or state guidance on re-opening;

Demonstrate a high degree of benefit to the general public or a broad sub-population( e.g. youth, elderly) over time; and

Have the ability and organizational capacity to adapt and continue to have a sustainable, long-term influence in the community.

By July 14, the application deadline, 34 applications were received with a total need of $727,106.

On Aug 25, a Grant award meeting with the Covid Grant committee was conducted. The meeting included the following representatives for committee member’s clarifications or questions regarding the grant guidelines and use: Vicki Fortino with United Way, Gary Byrne with Community Foundation, County Board of Supervisor Bob Tiffany, County Board of Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki, and County Management Analyst Dulce Alonso.

On Aug 27, the attached Grant awards were announced:

27 Covid-19 Relief: Recovery applicants were awarded a total of $415,000. Attached is a breakdown of the Covid-19 Relief: Recovery 2 Grant Awards.

3 Covid-19 Relief: Recovery applicants were awarded by Community Foundation for San Benito County and two CFFSBC Fund holders for a total of $22,600.

Full list of grant request and final approved funding. Applicant Total Need Awards Approved by County Awards by Cffsbc and Cffsbc Fundholders BenitoLink $25,000.00 – $17,800 Boy Scouts of America $17,381.00 5,000 – Bulldog Boxing Youth $25,000.00 $11,000 $2,800 CASA 16,420.00 16,420 – CASC $20,000 $5,000/td> – Catholic Charities $21,735.00 $21,735.00 – Chamberlains $25,000.00 $20,320 CHISPA $25,000.00 $10,000 – Community FoodBank $25,000.00 $25,000 – Community Homeless Solutions $25,000.00 $10,200 – Community Media Access $18,250.00 – – Emmaus $25,000.00 $25,000 – Girls Inc $25,000.00 $25,000 – Growing Hearts $15,000.00 $15,000 – Hollister Community Outreach $25,000.00 $25,000 – Hollister Downtown Assoc $25,000.00 $15,000 – Hollister Pregnancy Center $25,000.00 $5,000 – Jacob’s Heart $25,000.00 $10,000 – Jovenes $25,000.00 $25,000 – Kitchen Table Advisors $25,000.00 – – Martha’s Kitchen $20,000.00 $20,000 – Native Daughters of the Golden West $4,620.00 – $2,000 Partnership for Children $18,700.00 $16,000 – Pet Friends $15,000.00 $15,000 – Salvation Army $25,000.00 $25,000 – SB Chamber $25,000.00 – – SBC Arts $25,000.00 $5,000 – SBC Arts $25,000.00 $5,000 – SBC Arts $25,000.00 $5,000 – SBC Historical $10,000.00 – – SBC Lulac $15,000.00 $7,500 – SBC Stage $10,000.00 $5,000 – Santa Cruz Community Ventures $25,000.00 $25,000 – Senior Citizens Legal Service $25,000.00 – – YMCA $25,000.00 $25,000 – Youth Alliance $25,000.00 $15,000 – Totals $727,106.00 $415,000 $22,600