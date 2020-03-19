Community Foundation establishes COVID-19 relief fund

Foundation has committed $50,000 to the fund, and will continue to solicit additional resources from corporate partners and donors.

This article was contributed by Gary Byrne, president of the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, the Community Foundation for San Benito County has activated the COVID-19 Relief Fund to distribute resources to local nonprofits supporting those impacted by this crisis and the economic fallout that is likely to follow.

The Community Foundation has committed $50,000 to the fund, and will continue to solicit additional resources from corporate partners and generous donors. In essence, this emergency fund is the fastest, most efficient way to get dollars into the hands of nonprofits serving our neighbors and friends who are most affected. It will address the immediate and long-term needs of San Benito County.

Nonprofit partners who provide essential health care services, and protect the at-risk population, step up as “second responders” during a crisis like this. Our current situation is still very fluid, but with help from these partners, we can identify potential needs in human services, health, housing, education, and beyond. A grantmaking process to distribute funds to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations will be announced once additional funds begin to accumulate.

The Community Foundation is working in partnership with San Benito County, the city of Hollister, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, United Way of San Benito County, and the San Benito County Office of Education, monitoring the local impact of COVID-19. There is still much we do not know, but we are taking steps to be prepared and to support our staff, donors, and nonprofits who provide services in San Benito County. We are open for business and busy helping to connect people with nonprofits.

Our community has always demonstrated a generous spirit when it comes to matters of the heart. Help us meet the needs of San Benito County as we work through this crisis together by donating to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.