News Release

Community Foundation For San Benito County Sponsors COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Raffle

A coalition of a dozen San Benito agencies and nonprofits organize the "Immunity for Community Raffle".
Immunity for Community cards will be dispersed throughout the county during the month of October. Those completing their vaccinations will be eligible for one of three $500 prizes. Photo by Noe Magaña
Immunity for Community cards will be dispersed throughout the county during the month of October. Those completing their vaccinations will be eligible for one of three $500 prizes. Photo by Noe Magaña

San Benito County residents who have not yet completed their COVID-19 vaccinations have a chance to win $500 through a raffle and a $200 county incentive. The Community Foundation for San Benito County (CFFSBC) has received a grant of $1,500 from the Monterey Peninsula Foundation to coordinate and increase vaccine outreach. Collaborating with a coalition of county agencies and organizations, the Community Foundation is sponsoring the vaccine incentive raffle throughout the month of October.

The CFFSBC raffle will consist of a $500.00 cash prize to three (3) individuals. The vaccine campaign features local artist Venecia Prudencio and encourages residents to get vaccinated. The raffle is designed to partner with the County of San Benito’s Vaccine Incentive program to help boost vaccination of county residents.

To be eligible to enter this raffle, San Benito County residents need to complete the COVID-19 vaccine series (Second dose Moderna-Pfizer/Single dose J&J) between October 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021. The drawing to be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 by the Community Foundation.

Eligible residents will be entered into this raffle after they receive their $200 cash incentive through San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency.

The cash incentive vouchers can be claimed at San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency at 1111 San Felipe Rd. Suite 108, Hollister, CA 95023, Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment please visit the State’s MyTurn vaccine appointment system at myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1-833-422-4255

For more information about this program please call the San Benito County COVID-19 Hotline at 831-636-4113.

The coalition is comprised of BenitoLink, Community Foundation for San Benito County, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, LULAC, San Benito County, San Benito County Arts Council, San Benito County Farm Bureau, San Benito Health Foundation, San Benito County Office of Education, San Benito YMCA, and Youth Alliance.

Vaccination Locations in San Benito County:

This information is updated by BenitoLink on a weekly basis. Last updated 9/29/21

 

San Benito County Department of Public Health

351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite A-202, Hollister, CA

Monday and Wednesday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:p.m. (Both days)

(831) 636-4113

Walk-ins are available at times but appointments are preferred.

 

MyTurn

1 (833) 422-4255

State of California vaccine appointment registration: myturn.ca.gov

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses are authorized for immunocompromised individuals.

Pfizer booster dose is authorized for immunocompromised, 65≥ and high-risk individuals. 

 

iCare Pharmacy 

920 Sunnyslope Road, Hollister CA- (831) 265-7733

Monday to Friday Noon to 3:00 p.m. 

(831) 265-7733 Call for appointment.

Taking walk-ins 

Will administer vaccine outside of scheduled times if a patient has that need.

Pfizer and Moderna

 

Clinics and Pharmacies (Hollister)

 

Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center

930 Sunset Drive at annex building at the southwest corner of complex

(831) 636-2664

Wednesday and Friday  8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed for lunch 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Appointments: MyTurn  

 

Primary Care Associates 

591 McCray Street

(831) 636-3116

Patients only. Call for appointment.

 

San Benito Health Foundation

351 Felice Drive, Hollister, CA- (831) 637-5306

Tuesdays and Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Call Foundation for appointment

The Foundation also has mobile clinic dates. Check their website or call for details. 

 

Federal pharmacy program (Hollister)

Target CVS Pharmacy 

1790 Airline Hwy, Hollister, CA-  (831) 638-4824

Monday to Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed for lunch between  1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. 

Appointments: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine 

Taking walk-ins.

Moderna vaccine

 

Lucky’s Pharmacy 

291 McCray Street, Hollister, CA- (831) 634-281

Walk-ins are available at times but appointments are preferred.

Appointments

Monday to Sunday No fixed schedule.

Moderna vaccine-all day

Pfizer- afternoon only. 

 

Rite Aid Pharmacy

1701 Airline Hwy., Hollister, CA- (831) 636-1692 

Monday to Friday 9:30a.m.-8:30 p.m. Closed for lunch between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed for lunch between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:30 a.m. to  5:30 p.m. Closed for lunch between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Appointments: Scheduler (riteaid.com)

Taking walk-ins

 

Safeway Pharmacy

591 Tres Pinos Road, Hollister, CA- (831) 638-3240

Monday to Friday 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No walk-ins.

Appointments: Pharmacy Scheduler (safeway.com)

 

Walgreens Pharmacy

600 Tres Pinos Road, Hollister, CA-  (831) 638-1024

Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Closed for lunch between 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointments / Citas: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 

Taking walk-ins. 

Pfizer vaccine

 

Hazel Hawkins Community Health Clinic, San Juan Bautista

301 The Alameda, Space B-3,  San Juan Bautista, CA-   (831) 623-4615
Mon.- Fri. 8:00 a.m.- 4:00p.m.  Closed Sat. and Sun.

Walmart   

Costco

 

Personal Physicians 

Some physicians’ offices in San Benito County administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Call your personal physician for more information. 

 

General San Benito County Public Health Information:

“COVID-19 Vaccines cannot cause an infection or positive result on a diagnostic test. None of the vaccines alter your DNA in any way. The vaccines trigger an immune response that produced antibodies, which protect you from severe infection. After being vaccinated it is still important to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer,” San Benito County Public Health.

 

 

The collection, research, updating and translation for this page was made possible through a grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County and United Way of San Benito County.

 

 

 

BenitoLink Staff