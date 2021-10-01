Community Foundation For San Benito County Sponsors COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Raffle

San Benito County residents who have not yet completed their COVID-19 vaccinations have a chance to win $500 through a raffle and a $200 county incentive. The Community Foundation for San Benito County (CFFSBC) has received a grant of $1,500 from the Monterey Peninsula Foundation to coordinate and increase vaccine outreach. Collaborating with a coalition of county agencies and organizations, the Community Foundation is sponsoring the vaccine incentive raffle throughout the month of October.
The CFFSBC raffle will consist of a $500.00 cash prize to three (3) individuals. The vaccine campaign features local artist Venecia Prudencio and encourages residents to get vaccinated. The raffle is designed to partner with the County of San Benito’s Vaccine Incentive program to help boost vaccination of county residents.
To be eligible to enter this raffle, San Benito County residents need to complete the COVID-19 vaccine series (Second dose Moderna-Pfizer/Single dose J&J) between October 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021. The drawing to be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 by the Community Foundation.
Eligible residents will be entered into this raffle after they receive their $200 cash incentive through San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency.
The cash incentive vouchers can be claimed at San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency at 1111 San Felipe Rd. Suite 108, Hollister, CA 95023, Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment please visit the State’s MyTurn vaccine appointment system at myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1-833-422-4255
For more information about this program please call the San Benito County COVID-19 Hotline at 831-636-4113.
The coalition is comprised of BenitoLink, Community Foundation for San Benito County, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, LULAC, San Benito County, San Benito County Arts Council, San Benito County Farm Bureau, San Benito Health Foundation, San Benito County Office of Education, San Benito YMCA, and Youth Alliance.
Vaccination Locations in San Benito County:
This information is updated by BenitoLink on a weekly basis. Last updated 9/29/21
San Benito County Department of Public Health
351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite A-202, Hollister, CA
Monday and Wednesday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:p.m. (Both days)
(831) 636-4113
Walk-ins are available at times but appointments are preferred.
MyTurn
1 (833) 422-4255
State of California vaccine appointment registration: myturn.ca.gov.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses are authorized for immunocompromised individuals.
Pfizer booster dose is authorized for immunocompromised, 65≥ and high-risk individuals.
iCare Pharmacy
920 Sunnyslope Road, Hollister CA- (831) 265-7733
Monday to Friday Noon to 3:00 p.m.
(831) 265-7733 Call for appointment.
Taking walk-ins
Will administer vaccine outside of scheduled times if a patient has that need.
Pfizer and Moderna
Clinics and Pharmacies (Hollister)
Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center
930 Sunset Drive at annex building at the southwest corner of complex
(831) 636-2664
Wednesday and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed for lunch 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Appointments: MyTurn
Primary Care Associates
591 McCray Street
(831) 636-3116
Patients only. Call for appointment.
San Benito Health Foundation
351 Felice Drive, Hollister, CA- (831) 637-5306
Tuesdays and Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Call Foundation for appointment
The Foundation also has mobile clinic dates. Check their website or call for details.
Federal pharmacy program (Hollister)
Target CVS Pharmacy
1790 Airline Hwy, Hollister, CA- (831) 638-4824
Monday to Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed for lunch between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Appointments: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
Taking walk-ins.
Moderna vaccine
Lucky’s Pharmacy
291 McCray Street, Hollister, CA- (831) 634-281
Walk-ins are available at times but appointments are preferred.
Monday to Sunday No fixed schedule.
Moderna vaccine-all day
Pfizer- afternoon only.
Rite Aid Pharmacy
1701 Airline Hwy., Hollister, CA- (831) 636-1692
Monday to Friday 9:30a.m.-8:30 p.m. Closed for lunch between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed for lunch between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed for lunch between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Appointments: Scheduler (riteaid.com)
Taking walk-ins
Safeway Pharmacy
591 Tres Pinos Road, Hollister, CA- (831) 638-3240
Monday to Friday 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
No walk-ins.
Appointments: Pharmacy Scheduler (safeway.com)
Walgreens Pharmacy
600 Tres Pinos Road, Hollister, CA- (831) 638-1024
Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Closed for lunch between 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Appointments / Citas: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Taking walk-ins.
Pfizer vaccine
Hazel Hawkins Community Health Clinic, San Juan Bautista
301 The Alameda, Space B-3, San Juan Bautista, CA- (831) 623-4615
Mon.- Fri. 8:00 a.m.- 4:00p.m. Closed Sat. and Sun.
Personal Physicians
Some physicians’ offices in San Benito County administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Call your personal physician for more information.
General San Benito County Public Health Information:
“COVID-19 Vaccines cannot cause an infection or positive result on a diagnostic test. None of the vaccines alter your DNA in any way. The vaccines trigger an immune response that produced antibodies, which protect you from severe infection. After being vaccinated it is still important to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer,” San Benito County Public Health.
The collection, research, updating and translation for this page was made possible through a grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County and United Way of San Benito County.