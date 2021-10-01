Community Foundation For San Benito County Sponsors COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Raffle

San Benito County residents who have not yet completed their COVID-19 vaccinations have a chance to win $500 through a raffle and a $200 county incentive. The Community Foundation for San Benito County (CFFSBC) has received a grant of $1,500 from the Monterey Peninsula Foundation to coordinate and increase vaccine outreach. Collaborating with a coalition of county agencies and organizations, the Community Foundation is sponsoring the vaccine incentive raffle throughout the month of October.

The CFFSBC raffle will consist of a $500.00 cash prize to three (3) individuals. The vaccine campaign features local artist Venecia Prudencio and encourages residents to get vaccinated. The raffle is designed to partner with the County of San Benito’s Vaccine Incentive program to help boost vaccination of county residents.

To be eligible to enter this raffle, San Benito County residents need to complete the COVID-19 vaccine series (Second dose Moderna-Pfizer/Single dose J&J) between October 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021. The drawing to be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 by the Community Foundation.

Eligible residents will be entered into this raffle after they receive their $200 cash incentive through San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency.

The cash incentive vouchers can be claimed at San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency at 1111 San Felipe Rd. Suite 108, Hollister, CA 95023, Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment please visit the State’s MyTurn vaccine appointment system at myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1-833-422-4255

For more information about this program please call the San Benito County COVID-19 Hotline at 831-636-4113.

The coalition is comprised of BenitoLink, Community Foundation for San Benito County, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, LULAC, San Benito County, San Benito County Arts Council, San Benito County Farm Bureau, San Benito Health Foundation, San Benito County Office of Education, San Benito YMCA, and Youth Alliance.