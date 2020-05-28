Community Foundation grants over $100,000 to local nonprofits

The Community Foundation for San Benito County is dedicated to building a stronger community through the support of philanthropic activities and to assist our local nonprofit organizations with their charitable missions. In March, we activated the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides a collective approach to addressing the emergency needs of our local nonprofits. Since then, the foundation has granted over $100,000 to local nonprofits.

Our emergency grants committee continues to meet weekly, in partnership with United Way of San Benito County, to ensure community resources are being distributed in the most effective way.

We are proud of the work our local nonprofits have done while facing this unprecedented crisis. The most recent awarded grants have gone to:

Chamberlain’s Youth Services— Extended care for children in their care

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Monterey— Housing and utility cost for those with extraordinary situations

First 5 San Benito— Emergency supplies and distribution bags for low income families

The Manger— Food distribution and sanitizing supplies

Sun Street Centers— Safety and hygiene supplies and grocery distribution

YMCA of San Benito— Sanitation supplies and equipment

Youth Alliance— Support services and housing assistance

Hope Services— Protective gear for essential staff working directly with clients

Partnership with Children— Food provisions, necessities and cleaning supplies

Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast— Transitioning services to remote care

Senior Council of San Benito County— Help with operation of Great Plates Program

Public Health Medical Therapy Unit—Home-based telehealth, occupational and physical therapy with children who have special medical needs.

The Community Foundation will continue to do our part in supporting and sustaining the community. It is vital we all work together during this time.

You can help by donating to the COVID-19 Relief Fund online at GiveSanBenito.org or by calling (831) 630-1924.