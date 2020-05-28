Nonprofits

Community Foundation grants over $100,000 to local nonprofits

COVID-19 Relief Fund helps provide a collective approach to addressing emergency needs.
Volunteers for the Manger nonprofit at the New Harvest Church packaging dinner to give out. “I’ve been volunteering since the beginning. More people have shown up every week from volunteers to those benefiting from our services," said volunteer Janet Lezama. Photo provided by Community Foundation.
Sun Street Centers clients with items purchased on a recent shopping run that includes cleaning supplies and other essentials. “It is exciting for our clients to have essential items during this time, this helps them maintain or helps them move forward in their personalized programs," said Anna Foglia, Sun Street Centers CEO. Photo provided by Community Foundation.
YMCA camp participants during their virtual yoga session. “The YMCA camp program has allowed the kids the freedom to be kids and stay active from morning to afternoon with classwork and activities such as virtual yoga!" said Crystal Canchola, senior program director with the local Y. Photo provided by Community Foundation.

This article was contributed by the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

Over these last few months we have seen our world change as we know it. As COVID-19 continues to impact our community, the future has never felt so unpredictable. These are challenging times for us all, and we hope you’re in good spirits and health. Whether you are an essential worker, a new homeschool teacher, on the front line, or doing your part by staying home and safe, we appreciate you!

The Community Foundation for San Benito County is dedicated to building a stronger community through the support of philanthropic activities and to assist our local nonprofit organizations with their charitable missions. In March, we activated the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides a collective approach to addressing the emergency needs of our local nonprofits. Since then, the foundation has granted over $100,000 to local nonprofits.

Our emergency grants committee continues to meet weekly, in partnership with United Way of San Benito County, to ensure community resources are being distributed in the most effective way.

We are proud of the work our local nonprofits have done while facing this unprecedented crisis. The most recent awarded grants have gone to:

  • Chamberlain’s Youth Services—Extended care for children in their care
  • Catholic Charities, Diocese of Monterey—Housing and utility cost for those with extraordinary situations
  • First 5 San Benito—Emergency supplies and distribution bags for low income families
  • The Manger—Food distribution and sanitizing supplies
  • Sun Street Centers—Safety and hygiene supplies and grocery distribution
  • YMCA of San Benito—Sanitation supplies and equipment
  • Youth Alliance—Support services and housing assistance
  • Hope Services—Protective gear for essential staff working directly with clients
  • Partnership with Children—Food provisions, necessities and cleaning supplies
  • Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast—Transitioning services to remote care
  • Senior Council of San Benito County—Help with operation of Great Plates Program
  • Public Health Medical Therapy Unit—Home-based telehealth, occupational and physical therapy with children who have special medical needs.

The Community Foundation will continue to do our part in supporting and sustaining the community. It is vital we all work together during this time.

You can help by donating to the COVID-19 Relief Fund online at GiveSanBenito.org or by calling (831) 630-1924.

President Gary Byrne

Gary Byrne is the President and CEO of the Community Foundation for San Benito County. Gary has over 25 years of nonprofit development and management experience. He is a native of Dublin, Ireland and lives in Santa Cruz with his wife and two children.