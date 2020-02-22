Community Foundation plans financial well-being workshop for women

Topics will include budgeting, debt management, investments, retirement accounts, life insurance basics, estate planning, asset protection, and more.

This article was contributed by the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

The Community Foundation for San Benito County is taking the initiative to provide women with the necessary tools to be in control of their financial well-being. The lack of basic financial skills is felt more acutely by women, according to a survey by Laurel Road, a national online lending company.

In 2019, Laurel Road surveyed 1,000 college-educated adults, and the results were significant.

“The data shows a clear need for improved personal finance education, the lack of which women especially are paying for later in life,” said Alyssa Schaefer, chief marketing officer.

Of all the survey respondents, only 66% of the women reported having an emergency fund versus 82% of the men. Women were nearly twice as likely (37%) than men (20%) not to have any money saved for retirement.

With help from the Foundation’s Women’s Fund and three amazing women from the financial world, this workshop will provide women a safe and supportive space to learn. Topics will include budgeting, debt management, investments, retirement accounts, life insurance basics, estate planning, asset protection, and more. There will be exercises and time for questions and answers from the professionals.

Shannon Wilkinson, CPA, has 20 years of experience working for tax and accounting firms, but in 2018, she decided to open a tax and bookkeeping practice to serve our local community. Wilkinson is fulfilling her dream and helping clients to pursue their passion for building an awesome business.

Alexis Winder, financial advisor, partners with and empowers clients to own their financial future with confidence. She works with local families and businesses to establish, grow, and protect wealth through personalized strategies.

Marla Pleyte, estate planning attorney, has maintained offices in Santa Barbara, where she lives, and Hollister, her hometown since 2007. She provides comprehensive estate planning services and a family law practice focusing on mediation, settlement, and litigation of financial issues.

Whether you are a woman who is working, retired, thinking of retiring, or wants to gain more knowledge about finances, this two-and-a-half-hour workshop is for you. You may also know a young woman (daughter or granddaughter) that would appreciate this workshop as a gift—give them the confidence to be successful with their financial future. Attendees will go home with new skills, as well as a financial planning toolkit, including an organizational binder, budgeting templates, and other resources.

If you would like to attend the workshop, there are two dates to choose: Wednesday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (including lunch) or Thursday, April 30, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (including dinner).

Paine’s Restaurant is the venue for both workshops. Tickets are $30 and seating is limited. Reserve your spot today through Eventbrite. For questions, please call Brenda Weatherly at (831) 630-1924.