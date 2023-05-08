Community Foundation says goodbye to Brenda Weatherly

She served as Director of Donor and Community Services for five years and leaves to embark on new adventures.

After five years of amazing service to our community, Brenda Weatherly the Director of Donor and Community Services at the Community Foundation for San Benito County says farewell. Brenda served in her role since 2018, contributing to the growth of the Foundation and its move to the new philanthropic center, the Epicenter at 440 San Benito Street.

“Brenda has a heart for Hollister and works tirelessly every day for the betterment of our community. Through her hard work, passion and commitment, she has made a positive impact on the lives of countless people and organizations. As she moves forward in her career, I look forward to continuing our relationship and continuing our collaborations and new and exciting projects” says longtime colleague, Alexis Winder, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones Investments.

Working with donors to help meet their philanthropic goals was something Brenda truly enjoyed. She provided support to local nonprofit organizations and helped organize financial education workshops for the community while collaborating with the Asset Development and Women’s Fund committees. She was instrumental in the creation of the local Toastmasters Club that chartered in November of last year and meets weekly to provide the opportunity for community members to work on their public speaking skills.

Gary Byrne, CEO and President of the Foundation said of her, “Brenda has been wonderful resource to the community and to the Community Foundation. Her efforts over the years have allowed the Foundation to grow its assets and its effectiveness in the community. Brenda will be missed by the Board, staff, and the many committees she supported.”

Brenda is looking forward to what opportunities may present themselves next. Renee Wells, Executive Director with the EDC of San Benito County said of Brenda, “It’s been such a pleasure to see Brenda each day that I am in the office, and I am happy to say that since she is an EDC Board Member, I will continue to be able to work with her, as well as see where life continues to lead her.”

Brenda has made a significant impact of who we are today, and her empathy and kind heart will surely be missed. The Community Foundation extends our best wishes and success to this notable member of the community as she embarks on new adventures.