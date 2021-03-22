Community input session on youth, homeless, housing, employment

This article was contributed by SBC Community Services and Workforce Development.
We want to know what you think!
San Benito County Community Action Board (CAB) is in the process of completing the Community Action Plan (CAP) for 2022/2023 program years. The CAP identifies top priorities, based on community and agency input regarding service needs and gaps in San Benito County, and it guides service development and delivery for the next two years.
The CAB welcomes your thoughts, ideas and concerns on poverty. Assist us in identifying services and gaps in San Benito County.
Topics Include:
- Youth services
- Homeless issues
- Housing support
- Low-income housing
- Employment resources
Help us to identify:
- Barriers to moving out of poverty
- Services needed to support low-income individuals and families
Thursday, April 8—4:30 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/94095303137?pwd=NkxVeis4eGhjM0ExNElNQVNWL2dPUT09
Meeting ID: 940 9530 3137 Passcode: 562814
One tap mobile: +16699006833,,94095303137#*562814 +14086380968,,94095303137#*562814
If you are unable to attend the Public Hearing but still wish to comment, please submit your comments by April 30 to Andi Anderson at aanderson@cosb.us or by mail to:
Community Services & Workforce Development
1161 San Felipe Road
Hollister, CA 95023