Community input session on youth, homeless, housing, employment

The Community Action Board will hold a virtual meeting on April 8 to gather thoughts and concerns on poverty.

This article was contributed by SBC Community Services and Workforce Development.

We want to know what you think!

San Benito County Community Action Board (CAB) is in the process of completing the Community Action Plan (CAP) for 2022/2023 program years. The CAP identifies top priorities, based on community and agency input regarding service needs and gaps in San Benito County, and it guides service development and delivery for the next two years.

The CAB welcomes your thoughts, ideas and concerns on poverty. Assist us in identifying services and gaps in San Benito County.

Topics Include:

Youth services

Homeless issues

Housing support

Low-income housing

Employment resources

Help us to identify:

Barriers to moving out of poverty

Services needed to support low-income individuals and families

Thursday, April 8—4:30 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/94095303137?pwd=NkxVeis4eGhjM0ExNElNQVNWL2dPUT09

Meeting ID: 940 9530 3137 Passcode: 562814

One tap mobile: +16699006833,,94095303137#*562814 +14086380968,,94095303137#*562814

If you are unable to attend the Public Hearing but still wish to comment, please submit your comments by April 30 to Andi Anderson at aanderson@cosb.us or by mail to:

Community Services & Workforce Development

1161 San Felipe Road

Hollister, CA 95023