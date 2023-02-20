Community members take Presidents’s Day trivia

Bill Mifsud Jr., Hannah Kirkland and Adam Breen are tested with three questions.

This video was produced by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba

Did you know the U.S. had a president that only served 32 days in office. That was William Henry Harrison who served as the ninth president. On his 32nd day, he caught a cold that turned into Pneumonia and died.

On this Presidents’ Day we thought to test community members Bill Mifsud Jr, Hannah Kirkland and Adam Breen on their knowledge about our presidents.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.