In a recent opinion piece, Richard Perez, Sr., the former president of San Benito County LULAC Council 2890 who was expelled from LULAC, attempts to paint a distorted picture of the organization’s recent challenges and its subsequent evolution. It is imperative to clarify the misinformation presented and speak truth to words.

For Perez to cite a litany of past accomplishments while ignoring the very core of our enduring values reflects a genuine lack of understanding of who we are as an organization.

Perez falsely portrays the recent leadership change as an insurgency, conveniently omitting the relevant facts surrounding his expulsion for the financial misconduct and other factors he admitted to in interviews with news agencies including KSBW News.

LULAC is an organization governed by rules diligently followed by members for over 92 years. This includes requirements for fiscal transparency and accountability, the lack of which led to the necessary changes within LULAC 2890 that resulted in the expulsion of Perez and Mickie Solorio Luna, ensuring LULAC’s ability to continue serving the community effectively.

While we fully understand the viewpoint of past members who have served the community for decades, placing one’s own interests before the community’s good is not acceptable.

Under the steadfast leadership of President Irma Gonzalez, Vice President Dr. Eduardo Cervantes, Treasurer Margaret Salinas, and Secretary Elia Salinas, LULAC Council 2890 has persevered and maintained its dedication to education and community service. The scholarship programs, highlighted by Perez, have not only continued but flourished, with over $195,500 raised and distributed since 1987, benefiting numerous high school seniors pursuing higher education.

Contrary to Perez’s allegations of harassment and bullying, the new leadership has focused on inclusivity and collaboration. The historic collaboration with VFW Post 9242 and American Legion Post 69 to select the 2023 Veteran of the Year underscores this commitment to community engagement.

Disproven and unsubstantiated claims regarding the 2019 Convention incident have no basis in fact. Does anyone believe that LULAC would ever permit such conduct? Facts are facts. Two separate police investigations found no illegal activities and resulted in no charges filed. Yet, Perez conveniently omits this crucial point and chooses to distract the local community by continuously repeating his false narrative.

Despite being provided with copies of the final Police Investigation, along with additional information that disproved the statements made by third parties about the 2019 Convention, Perez continues to spread misleading information because the facts contradict his false narrative. Furthermore, this highlights Perez’s refusal to accept accountability and provide an explanation for his expulsion. Consequently, the shift in leadership is a direct outcome of both Perez and Solorio-Luna’s actions and their breaches of LULAC’s bylaws.

It is essential to recognize that these falsehoods may be an attempt to divert attention from Perez’s and Solorio-Luna’s own financial mismanagement and refusal to allow an independent fiscal auditing of all of LULAC Council 2890 accounts under his and Solorio-Luna’s leadership. Contrary to his baseless claims, LULAC’s National Office held a hearing, which both he and Solorio-Luna refused to attend. Both are well aware of the charges and the results of the investigation that led to their expulsion and removal by LULAC National officials.

Furthermore, it’s also crucial to provide the public with a comprehensive view of Perez’s character and legal history. Perez’s attempt to discredit the new leadership’s dedication is unfounded, their continued commitment to community welfare remains intact.

In addition to addressing the misinformation presented by Perez and his expelled followers, the community deserves to hear the truth about the full context surrounding individuals making allegations, especially when their conduct raises significant concerns about their motives.

Perez’s attempt to paint himself as a victim is nothing more than a diversion from the real issues – financial impropriety, a criminal record, and a lack of accountability as required by the LULAC Constitution and Bylaws. As the Latino Coalition emerges, the public and funders should approach with caution. The community deserves selfless and dedicated volunteers whose sole focus is the community good, not influence peddlers with questionable reputations.

As our local members navigate this transition, the public must base their opinions on verified facts rather than misleading narratives. San Benito LULAC Council 2890’s resilience, commitment to transparency, and ongoing community support ensure that its legacy of service and empowerment remains untarnished. The focus should remain on the positive impact and continued success of an organization that has stood the test of time.