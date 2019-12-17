COMMUNITY OPINION: A teen’s take on a divided community

"While I'm sure our city council has done much to help the community, there are some things that you simply can not forgive and forget," writes local high school student Jody Gibbs.

This column was contributed by high school student Jody Gibbs. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

As a senior student at the local high school, we are required to attend three government meetings for our government class. However, on December 16th, I came to better understand a situation I was exposed to by my family and community. I came, I observed, I listened, and I was appalled. While I’m sure our city council has done much to help the community, there are some things that you simply can not forgive and forget.

While I was attending this meeting, multiple people spoke up about the comments that Councilmember Resendiz made to both loyal members of the community and his fellow council members. Referring to Mayor Pro Tempore Marty Richman as the “pimp” and “daddy” of council members Honor Spencer and Carol Lenoir, as well as (when it all boils down) referring to the two women as the “prostitutes” who are “wined and dined” to the ______ (I don’t remember the company name). This behavior is childish, unruly, and deserving of severe correction. You are a group of individuals who were put together to make this community a better and stronger one, not to tear it apart with foolhardy name-calling and lewd references.