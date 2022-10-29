COMMUNITY OPINION: Betsy Dirks is the right person for the job

Writer states that Dirks was helpful in a dangerous and serious situation.

Two residential crisis rehab facilities have recently been integrated into our neighborhood under state guidelines. Unfortunately, these facilities got off to a rough start. Patients were continuously escaping and running around our neighborhood, trespassing onto private property, lurking into and unwantedly entering homes. Multiple incidents caused uneasiness throughout the area, specifically among the neighborhood’s children. Rehab employees had very little ability to interject their clients from escaping and putting themselves and others in danger. Their only option was to react by calling 911.As neighborhood concerns rose for our safety and the safety of those involved, we started with Supervisor Dirks.

Immediately, Supervisor Dirks was equally concerned and wanted to know the facts of the matter. She attended a neighborhood meeting where she invited the Sheriff to voice our concerns. She used this opportunity to increase and further understand our neighborhood’s demographic and previous incidents. As a resident of District 1, Supervisor Dirks has our best intentions at heart. She arranged to meet with both facilities’ directors and worked with them to increase the security to an acceptable level. Unfortunately, as one facility transitioned out of the neighborhood, another came in. Supervisor Dirks was at the open house to meet the members of her community and answer any questions. She helped and is still helping to ensure these problems do not occur again.

Supervisor Dirks answered the calls and concerns regarding this potentially dangerous matter. She has an open-door approach to her leadership. My family will vote for her to stay in office to continue her excellent service to this community.

Besty Dirks is the right person for the job.

John and Courtney Parrinello