COMMUNITY OPINION: Big mistake by Hollister mayor and City Council

Randy Logue writes about why raising the LGBTQ flag at Hollister City Hall will further divide society.

This community opinion was written by resident Randy Logue. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

On April 19 at the city council meeting the council and mayor voted to fly the rainbow (gay pride) flag at City Hall again this year. I submit it is a huge mistake. By singling out one group of society for recognition and not other groups they have driven that wedge further into the fabric of society.

I fear that they are doing it on purpose with the hope that just like a log that you drive a splitting maul into it will shatter and fall apart. This action is only a small part of a much larger and I will say straight up “insidious” plot to destroy the country.

As a kid growing up we were always taught about the “melting pot” of American Society, now it’s the “salad bowl.” Let’s look at the difference: steel which is an alloy, is formed when several metals are melted down and then cooled. It is stronger than any of the individual metals put into it, just like America used to be when we all gave up some of our own individuality to form a collective American Society.

When we went to the salad bowl theory, where each ingredient remains separate, there is no bonding, and each ingredient can go “bad” and that spoils the entire salad. By flying the rainbow flag at City Hall it is clear that our local government wants everyone to have a hyphen, and to not be an American: Gay-American, Caucasian-American, Asian-American, Mexican-American, etc. Sorry, but I’m just an American. My ancestors came from all parts of the globe, and I really don’t need to have a hyphen.

I think each person needs to decide, am I an American or am I not? Our enemies are watching, and realize that soon they will be able to take the country over without firing a shot, because there will be no one left who will defend America.

Another issue is the idea that tolerance does not mean acceptance, and compliance does not mean agreement. I tolerate that there are people who practice homosexuality, but I do no accept that it is moral, natural, or the best way. Before you label me this or that name, anyone who knows me would agree that few if anyone in Hollister has done more to defend the individual worth and dignity of people than I have, but that doesn’t mean that I agree with their behavior.

I tolerate that some people smoke dope, but I do not accept that it is harmless. I comply with wearing a mask in a store, but I do not agree that it is right, and I believe far more people are dying from wearing masks too much than are being helped by wearing them. I will comply with the flying of the flag in that I won’t go down in the middle of the day, (I am not a gutless coward doing things in the dark) and take it down, or deface it, but I do not agree that the city should fly it.

In fact I would encourage people who want to celebrate Columbus Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Hanukkah, Junteenth or law enforcement, or any other “special” group of people to sue the “pants” off of the city to get their flags flown also. Or, we could all drop our hyphens, accept our differences and be Americans again, give up some of our individualism and be the melting pot again.

Remember, as I have written many times, when you legislate acceptance you force intolerance. When you legislate agreement you force noncompliance. If this is going to be the position of the mayor, city council, school boards, etc. then it is time for them to go.

Respectfully yours, Randy Logue