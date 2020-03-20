COMMUNITY OPINION: Coronavirus tests our spirit

Wayne Norton writes that a public health emergency requires all county residents to exemplify values of selflessness, generosity, and deep concern for friends and neighbors.

The coronavirus is testing San Benito County residents and institutions in ways that we have never been tested before. I love our county’s community spirit. Time and time again, I have watched our community respond to crises with selflessness, generosity and love. Through earthquakes, fires, floods, droughts, and economic downturns, San Benito County residents have embodied the spirit of “We are in this together.”

It has been difficult to isolate myself at home. Yet, I know that is what needs to be done in order to “flatten the curve” and reduce the opportunity for this virus to spread. This virus is a unique and, in many ways, a more dangerous threat than we have experienced before. It requires each of us to do our part to lessen the impact on our community.

I applaud county supervisors for allocating emergency funding and for hiring David Westrick as public information officer to coordinate outreach efforts. These actions will help ensure a coordinated response and build public support for the difficult decisions that must be made. Updates are available on the Public Health Department website: www.hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.

We will get through this. It will require each of us to stay informed, do what is asked of us by health officials, and reach out a helping hand when we can.

Be well.