COMMUNITY OPINION: Deplorable or admirable quiz

This community opinion was contributed by resident Randy Logue. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

In today’s world you are basically either deplorable or woke, since many of your readers have labeled me deplorable I thought I would touch on this subject, but woke doesn’t really have a definition so I looked up the antonym of deplorable and it turns out to be admirable. A little quiz, Deplorable or Admirable, let’s find out.

So here is a list of things that I believe in: That God created the heavens and the earth in six days, and that he not only knows my name, but numbers the very hairs on my head.

That marriage is best between one man and one woman, and that you should wait until you are married to have sex. That parents have the right to determine how they will raise their children, not the state, county or federal government, and especially not the public school system. That’s it’s OK to not be confused about what gender you are. That as a husband and father I am responsible for the physical, and spiritual well-being of my family. That the commandment says to honor your father and mother, and not your children. That attending church every Sunday in person is a good thing.

That it is better to deal with someone in person face to face, than to send an email or a text. That the customer is always right. That helping your neighbors, and older members of our community is my duty.

That our kids should be in school for in-person instruction. Youth and high school sports should be going on right now. That all businesses in San Benito County should be allowed to be open, and that I have the right to determine what level of risk I will take during the pandemic, (within reason, I don’t have the right to harm others on purpose).

That government can not tell me what to do in my own home. That I am looking forward to walking my daughters down the aisle. That I will teach my grandchildren to bait a hook, throw and catch a ball, ride a bike and handle a gun. That you don’t deserve a trophy for breathing, and that there are people who are smarter, faster, more artistic, etc. than me or my children and that if we want a trophy we have to work harder than our opponents.

That all people are created equal and deserve an equal opportunity, but that with equality comes personal accountability and responsibility and that society doesn’t owe you anything extra because of your race, color, religion or creed. That I have sympathy for people who are truly homeless, but derelicts don’t have the right to loiter in front of a hard-working businessman or woman’s place of business.

That American citizens and legal immigrants should get the first bite of the apple. That the victim has more rights than the perpetrator. That George Washington was the father of our country and if you believe in tearing down the Washington monument you don’t deserve to live here. That it took a lot of guts for Christopher Columbus to jump on a ship in 1492 and sail without a GPS. That you can’t judge the past through the lens of the current. That everyone who puts on a uniform and serves their community or country deserves our respect! That you should stand for the national anthem. That I like the Lone Ranger and Tonto! That John Wayne was a great American. That if you were alive you should remember where you were in 1980 when the Americans beat the Russians in Ice Hockey.

That I believe in the individual worth, and dignity of all people. Whether or not you work with your hands, your mind, your talents, or your heart that there is dignity in work. I believe in the sanctity of human life, and that abortion is immoral. Lastly I believe that I am entitled to an opinion and that just because you say that I am wrong doesn’t make me wrong, and just because I say I’m right doesn’t make me right. If these things make me a bad human being, a “deplorable,” then I don’t want to be “admirable.”

Respectfully yours, Randy Logue