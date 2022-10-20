COMMUNITY OPINION: Dirks is not the best candidate

This community opinion was contributed by Roger Brown. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use , you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.

I see a lot of badmouthing candidates online. Calling them liars and telling people things about them that is nothing more than that person’s opinion, that may or may not be true. But most of the time no one offers actual proof of the candidate’s position or proof that a candidate is not doing their job, in the case of an incumbent. I would like to voice my opinion of a candidate and back it up with actual proof.

I believe Supervisor Dirk’s is not the best candidate for District 1 supervisor (opinion). She has claimed to be there for her constituents and would respond to them in a timely manner. The following email is my proof that she is not responsive to her constituents and can’t keep her word.

“Hello Supervisor Dirks,

After reading your comments in BenitoLink I felt compelled to contact you.

I have lived in District 1 for 43 years. I have never had a need to contact my county representative until this year. It’s not been the experience I thought it would be!

After we first spoke on the phone, I was impressed with your enthusiasm to help settle the issue. On June 17, you told me in your email that you would be meeting with county officials to discuss my situation and you would let me know what was discussed. Imagine my disappointment when I didn’t hear from you. When I finally emailed, you responded saying you would call me in a couple of days. Once again, I felt that someone was listening and waited, and waited for a call that never came.

Ten weeks ago, I received an email from Ms. Thompson who said you would be contacting me after you knew I received her email. You never did that.

Communication skills and integrity are imperative for someone in public office. Ignoring your constituents, especially those with valid issues to be resolved, only compounds the problem. Right now, I don’t feel like I have a representative.

Life experience has taught me there could be a reason someone doesn’t respond when they are expected to. I’m a bit puzzled and I’m hoping you can clarify the reasoning for your lack of communication and interest in my issue. I look forward to an e-mail response from you.

Regards,

Roger Brown”

I still have not heard from Supervisor Dirks. How hard is it to just acknowledge a communication from one of your constituents, even if you didn’t have anything to say, and I find it especially bothersome that she did not do what another top county official said she would do. If you don’t have the common courtesy/dignity/integrity of simply responding and doing what you say you’re going to do, you have no business being a county supervisor (opinion).

Roger Brown