COMMUNITY OPINION: Do the ends justify the means?

Drew McAlister writes In response to: Aromas-San Juan teachers vote of ‘no confidence’ in the superintendent.

This Community Opinion was contributed by Drew McAlister. McAlister was an Aromas San Juan Unified School District (ASJUSD) Board Member from 2016- 2020. He was Board President 2017- 2018.

Is this what we’re teaching our kids now, that “the ends justify the means”- that it doesn’t matter what you do as long as you get what you want?

The teachers’ Negotiating Committee filed a “Vote of no confidence” against the Superintendent.

Why? Are there real problems? Or is this a negotiating tactic? The statements made in the article are not based on facts. To start, Mr. Honeywell’s accounting of our hiring Dr. Huntoon as Superintendent is absurd. I was involved in that process, he was not. The fact is, we were thrilled to have a person of her experience. Dr. Huntoon is recognized throughout the state as an expert in school business. She has taught courses at the university level, co-authored books and provided multiple statewide presentations. She was an Associate Vice-President with School Services for 14 years, working with troubled school districts throughout the state.

The last couple of years have been very difficult on all of us, especially our teachers. They’ve been on the front lines, having to pivot to distance learning to hybrid while, insuring their own health and that of their family. It’s been tough on all of us. No one had a play book for this, but look what our district accomplished. Our teachers took on the challenge and performed admirably. I work with schools all over the state in my day job and can say our district did great. Our Superintendent deserves kudos as well. She was able to provide computers to everyone. She negotiated with the company providing our solar system and the Rotary Club to donate hot spots for our students that didn’t have broadband. And we were able to provide meals to our families that were food insecure. Aromas San Juan Bautista USD managed this crisis as well as any and better than most! Yet, we’re all dealing with some PTSD. This has been tough, but we cannot jettison facts and realities to push a position.

The first point Mr. Huneywell brings up in his resolution is that our facilities are deteriorating and unsafe. Huneywell said “the school has had no repairs apart from instances of severe damage.” And “no additional money was allocated for anything beyond that” I’m perplexed with how he came up with that? Let me remind Huneywell of one of our “basic hallmark programs” Habits of the Mind, which relies on intellectual Integrity. There’s a process of “seeking the truth through sincere, honest means, even if the results are contrary to one’s assumptions and beliefs” We use the acronym EPERRs which stands for Evidence, Perspective, Extension, Relevance, and Reflection. So let’s take a look see:

Evidence – what does Huneywell know and how does he know it?

Did he read the FIT Reports, SARC reports, that show our facilities to be in good condition and getting better

Did he talk with the Facility Committee? Which I was on for four years and know full well what’s been done? (The Superintendent attended every meeting but I never saw Huneywell at one)

Could he see the work that has been done which includes: Over $1 million spent upgrading our HVAC to provide better Indoor Air Quality to our students and teachers?

The upgraded lighting in all our classrooms

Solar at all our sites

The two facility bonds that were passed

The new play structures at each of our K-8’s, new gym floor and carpet at Anzar and updated cafeteria at San Juan

The use of our ESSER funds that have been used to insure our facilities are safer and healthier than ever before.

Can he not see the work by our Director of Facilities who has been doing an exceptional job keeping our campuses safe, healthy and looking good?

Mr. Huneywell couldn’t have, because all facts point out the falsity of his claim.

Perspective (what are his biases)

Did Mr. Huneywell considered his biases? Isn’t this an important part of critical thinking?



Extension (What are the deeper implications)

What’s the motivation behind these claims?

What is Huneywell actually trying to accomplish?

Should we be okay with a teacher making such unfounded accusations?

Relevance (what difference does it make? So what?)

If the Superintendent (checks notes) is “ ignoring the deteriorating conditions in our schools, and is creating an unsafe environment for students and staff” That would suggest a level of incompetence and invoke a lack of confidence in her.

That would suggest a level of incompetence and invoke a lack of confidence in her. But, our facilities are safer, healthier and better cared for due to our Superintendent, so shouldn’t we have greater confidence in her?

And by extension, a greater lack of confidence in Mr. Huneywell?

Reflection (what did I learn?)

As Patrick Moynihan said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”

I’m disappointed in the lack of intellectual Integrity from one of our teachers.

Huneywell seems to think the ends justify the means. That he can say whatever he wants if it helps him get what he wants.

So what does he want? Does anyone believe this was about improving our facilities? No, this whole thing was to discredit the Superintendent.

Is this just about money? Or is it the higher standards being imposed on him as the District tries to improve student achievement?

Regardless, whether it’s more money or less work, by his words and deeds he’s teaching our students it’s okay to attack, to bully, and to lie. And regrettably, he’ll most likely keep up his attacks without remorse or rebuke.

I remember when character, decency and integrity mattered. When this sort of behavior could lose you your job. Although I doubt that will happen, I sure as hell wouldn’t want one of my kids in his class.

Drew McAlister

ASJUSD Board Member 2016-2020

Board President 2017-2018

Facilities committee

Budget Committee