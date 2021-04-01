COMMUNITY OPINION: Don’t let up now

Randy Logue writes to keep the pressure on elected and appointed officials for their response to the pandemic.

This community opinion was contributed by resident Randy Logue. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

With the loosening up of some of the Unconstitutional COVID restrictions that have been implemented in California it’s important that we don’t let up with the pressure campaign on all of our elected and appointed officials. The Governor, our state representative, state senator, U.S. congressman and U.S. senators, and all of our local officials including the mayor, city council, county board of supervisors, and the school boards of San Benito High School, Hollister Unified, and Southside School. We must also keep up the pressure on appointed officials like Public Health, code enforcement, and all entities who have supported the stripping of our rights during the pandemic.

Many people are so happy to have been “thrown a bone” by being able to eat indoors, or having some sports start, or being able to workout in the gym (10% capacity with the unhealthy risk of having to wear a mask while exercising), and think this is a good thing.

Don’t be fooled into thinking they have done something good. Don’t trust me, do the research yourself. Florida who has stayed open, had kids in school all year long, has Disneyworld open, played sports with fans, has almost identical COVID numbers and way better economic numbers than California.

As I pointed out in my last letter, California and San Benito County have a terrible record on COVID and we can’t let them off the hook. Remember that you have been stripped of your rights without due process during the response to the pandemic. Remember all suffering is equal. Remember that some of you had to risk your health everyday by being forced to go to work, while others were able to work from their homes.

Remember the inequity of “essential businesses,” thinking about the closing of churches which is explicitly forbidden in the First Amendment, think about the damage done to your kids by not being in school, how many of you have lost your business during the pandemic, think about Mars Hill, think about Disneyland being closed for over a year. Don’t stop now, keep the pressure up. Hold them accountable, remember these people are elected by you, and work for you, not you for them!

Respectfully submitted, Randy Logue