COMMUNITY OPINION: Endorsement for Wayne Norton

This community opinion was contributed by San Benito County Supervisor Anthony Botelho. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

It has been an honor to serve you and the people of San Benito County for 16 years. During that time, I have been focused on doing what is best for all residents in our county. I have worked to bring in new resources to fix our infrastructure, while preserving our environment and our rich agricultural heritage.

Anytime I decide to endorse a political candidate, I take into account what he or she has already done for our community. And, I have considered both candidates for my seat. Only one deserves my endorsement to replace me on the San Benito County Board of Supervisors. I enthusiastically endorse Wayne Norton.

Wayne is a doer who has been involved in our community for years, not weeks. He is a long-time resident of District 2 and raised his family here. Wayne knows our people and our traditions. He has been an advocate for our most vulnerable seniors, and yet cares deeply for the future of our young people. Wayne has proven this time and again with me. He also knows that agriculture is the heartbeat of our district. I trust Wayne to be a staunch protector of this valuable resource.

Wayne also knows that San Benito County must expand its economic base, create jobs here, if we are going to be able to fix our roads, enhance our schools, make improvements to our highways, and address more public safety staffing. I saw Wayne’s commitment firsthand when we worked together on the Measure G committee to raise resources to repair our roads.

I know that Wayne is ready to lead on Day 1. As an elected Water District Director and being an active leader of numerous charitable community organizations, Wayne has proven his experience. Even during COVID, he has a list of accomplishments for our district including broadband for students, jobs for working families, and a white paper on affordable housing. Wayne will get the job done.