COMMUNITY OPINION: Environmental and structural cost vs. revenue from landfill expansion

Resident Maureen Nelson writes that a cost-benefit analysis of the expansion shows it is not worth it.

Don’t Dump on San Benito.org members and concerned citizens will be providing a series of articles highlighting sections of the EIR, citizens concerns, and information on how San Benito County residents can get involved.

The John Smith Road Landfill (JSRL) property was donated to the county in 1968 and opened for waste disposal in 1969. Throughout this time period, San Benito County has averaged less than 240 tons of disposed in-county waste per day (1969-September 2022). During this timeframe, the landfill operator (Waste Solutions Group) and San Benito County Board of Supervisors has increased the daily tonnage limits from 500 tons to 1,000 tons in 2010 while increasing the acceptance of out-of-county waste. Currently, Waste Solutions Group is requesting a massive landfill increase to 2,300 daily tons. Again, San Benito County only disposes less than 240 tons per day with an estimated increase over the next decade to less than 300 tons per day. There is no need to expand our current landfill tonnage to meet the “growing” population and demands of future San Benito County residents and businesses.