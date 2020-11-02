COMMUNITY OPINION: Frivolous Yes on N claims dismissed

Concerned Citizens of San Benito County chairman Frank Barragan writes that he has been the victim of false accusations by an opposing group.

This community opinion was contributed by Frank Barragan, chairman of Concerned Citizens of San Benito County and financial officer of Vote No on N. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

As we approach election day, it has been a challenging year for many people dealing with COVID-19 and the impacts it has had on the political process. Unfortunately, I have been the victim of false accusations by San Benito Citizens for a Brighter Future Chairperson Maria Casey and High-powered Measure N attorney’s Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni LLP of Strada Verde.

I was informed by my attorney that the unwarranted FPPC claims filed by Maria Casey and the out of town developer’s attorneys will be dropped because there was no evidence that I violated FPPC regulations. The intent of the claims by Maria Casey and attorneys was to discredit and silence opposing opinions. Today I can announce that the false claims by Maria Casey and the high-powered Attorneys have failed to silence grass roots No on N voices.

The Measure N mega-developer has used local candidates, elected officials, and past elected officials to turn on their own community members to encourage a false narrative of jobs and tax revenue. This is not the first project where developers have promised jobs and tax revenue to San Benito County, and to get local elected officials to approve the projects. When are we going to say enough is enough with out-of-town developers using their high-powered attorneys and grass roots organizations to intimidate local residents? These out of town developers have done enough damage to our community and have turned us against one another. They have failed to deliver on promises time and time again which has led to failed infrastructure planning due to lack of funds promised. I encourage everyone to Vote No on N and end out of town developer failed promises.

Editor’s note: A few words or phrases were removed to satisfy BenitoLink’s terms of use.