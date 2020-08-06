COMMUNITY OPINION: Hwy 25 traffic

David Redman writes that the line of cars to get onto 25 from the 101 interchange is now 100 cars deep every day.

This community opinion was contributed by David Redman. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

Caltrans is going to not allow left turns onto 25 from Bolsa Rd. starting Aug. 14.

The line of cars to get onto 25 from 101 is now daily 100 cars deep. What are we going to do about this issue? We keep building new homes with no local jobs creation and traffic is going to be unbearable after COVID-19.

Now is the time to act. Please contact our county supervisors to fix the problem, work with our neighbors to the north and Caltrans to fix the problem. If we don’t fix this problem our home values will decrease as will our quality of life in our area.