COMMUNITY OPINION: “I have mine, that’s all we need!”

"The proponents of a radical initiative have picked the worst possible time to put a stranglehold on the local economy," writes Salvador Mora.

This community opinion was contributed by San Benito County resident Salvador Mora. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

The proponents of a radical initiative have picked the worst possible time to put a stranglehold on the local economy. At a time when the ranks of the unemployed in San Benito County grows daily, the leader of an anti-growth group, PORC, published a column in the April 3rd Free Lance to attempt to intimidate and bully our Board of Supervisors into denying a project that will bring much needed economic development.

Apparently, the leaders of PORC have all the resources they need to ride out the economic storm that is sweeping our county and our country. Apparently, they have no worry that they will be evicted from their home; or that their job will be in the next round of layoffs; or that their business will be the next on the block to have to close.

Life is so good for the president of PORC that he has the time to threaten the four out of the five Supervisors that support the development of new businesses and the jobs those businesses will bring. In a piece full of bravado, President PORC suggests that voters recall elected leaders who dare vote for the one bright spot of economic news since the health crisis hit the county.

Let’s be clear: the people who will suffer from denying the development of business on Highway 101 will be unemployed local residents who desperately need jobs to feed and house their families. It won’t hurt President PORC and his friends. They already have theirs. Looks like they don’t want to share.