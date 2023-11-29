This community opinion was contributed by Jenna. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. You can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues by emailing Noe Magaña at noemagana@benitolink.com and following our Terms of Use. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

This is a request to the county library of San Benito and the city library of San Juan Bautista:

Please increase the Library Wi-Fi signal strength by adding the bandwidth to the router, by adding more Wi-Fi access points, by adding more Wi-Fi extenders

Please increase the cyber security by adding a good VPN for each computer at the library, anti virus for each computer and keeping each computer up to date with latest software and hardware updates.

Please keep every computer at the library updated by running latest vendor provided updates on every computer.

Please add more computers, for the patrons, which are connected via Ethernet Cable for cyber security.

Please increase cyber security by adding Mozilla Firefox browser, on every computer, which is the most secure of all browsers.

Please increase the access to more people by adding more hours at the library and keeping it open 7 days a week.

Please train the library staff on cyber security.

Please make every computer at the library speed up by adding more virtual memory and SSD memory.

Please enhance the cyber security of the library computers by adding more Apple Macintosh computers to the available mix of computers.

Please keep the restrooms in the library cleaned several times a day.