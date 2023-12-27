This community opinion was contributed by Richard Perez, Latino Coalition of San Benito County advisor. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.

In a time when community organizations play a vital role in addressing local needs, LULAC San Benito County Council 2890 for 35 years stood out as a beacon of dedication and commitment to the residents of Hollister and the surrounding areas. Over those years, the council tirelessly served its community with transparency, passion, and unwavering dedication. It has been a driving force behind numerous programs and initiatives to improve the lives of the region’s families, youth, children, and farmworkers.

One of the most commendable aspects of Council 2890’s work is its commitment to education. By investing over $183,000 in scholarships for local youth, many have achieved remarkable success in finance, law, medicine and more. These individuals have achieved personal success and returned to San Benito County to give back to their community—a testament to the council’s positive impact.

Council 2890’s dedication to empowering young Latinas through its Latina Leads program and supporting high school students through the Adelante program is admirable. These initiatives offer educational support and instill confidence and leadership skills, ensuring that the youth of San Benito County are well-prepared for their futures.

During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Council 2890 stepped up to support often overlooked farmworkers. They established the Farmworker Taskforce, providing essential supplies, advocating for testing, and working tirelessly to ensure this vital workforce was not forgotten.

Furthermore, Council 2890 has been instrumental in bridging the digital divide by offering a Google Certification program, enabling individuals to pursue careers in the high-demand field of IT support. The newly established EHAT Computer Center, in partnership with the City of Hollister, has provided invaluable access to technology resources for students, seniors, and the broader community.

However, despite this long and commendable track record, Council 2890 faced a grave threat from within at a national, state, and local level. An insurgent group from within the organization, led by District 12 members Andrew Sandoval, Elizabeth Zepeda-Gonzalez, Jacob Sandoval, and Chris Barrera, along with locals Irma Gonzalez, Elia Salinas, and Margret Salinas, has actively worked to undermine and discredit former 2890 leadership and members. Their efforts to declare the council defunct, based on a false interpretation of the LULAC constitution, caused substantial harm to the council’s ability to serve

the community.

These efforts originated from the concern of the former 2890 executive board for the safety of our youth and young adults regarding an incident at the 2019 youth convention in Garden Grove, California.

In a letter dated 03/12/2021 to national president Domingo Garcia, the 2890 executive board demanded intervention at a national level in the interest of accountability and transparency. The national board has yet to publish a report or accounting of what took place regarding the disposition or conclusion of facts.

These actions jeopardize the council’s programs and put the community’s access to much-needed services at risk.

It is highly doubtful these insurgents, who have shown little commitment to Council 2890 and its mission, will step up to continue these vital programs if they succeed in dismantling the nonprofit. The tactics employed, including harassment, intimidation, and bullying, are deeply concerning. From unwarranted impeachment attempts to the public disclosure of sensitive financial information, these unethical actions pose a real risk to the council’s ability to operate effectively. Furthermore, the subversive attempts to undermine the council’s recognition and support from outside organizations, as seen in their efforts to discredit former 2890 members at the San Benito County Office of Education and

other institutions, are damaging to the entire community.

These treacherous, deceptive, and immoral tactics finally proved too much of a burden to derail the grassroots efforts and continue the charitable work started in 1987. Instead, the local membership accepted the opportunity to form a separate nonprofit and continue the progressive work in and around San Benito County.

In 1988, a group of forward-thinking Latino community members came together to address a pressing need. This unifying force would bring local Latino leaders under one roof to advocate for their community. These leaders recognized the importance of having a convening body to rally support, drive action, and champion the cause of equal representation. The Latino Coalition of San Benito County was born from these visionary gatherings and meetings.

Over the years, the Latino Coalition has made significant strides in its mission to protect equal representation for the local Latino community. The coalition’s advocacy work has extended to various facets of community life, including local government and agencies.

As we move away from the past and onto a new era of community service, the Latino Coalition of San Benito County nonprofit formation, we are encouraged by the community’s overwhelming support. This non-partisan entity will continue to promote diversity, inclusivity, and the active participation of Latinos in civic leadership roles. The coalition’s efforts will not only empower Latinos but also be instrumental in fostering a more inclusive and equitable society in San Benito County. Vigorously advocating for equal

representation and creating spaces for dialogue and collaboration, the coalition is helping bridge divides and bring about positive change.