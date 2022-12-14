COMMUNITY OPINION: Out with the old, in with the new

Catherine Booth Vaughan writes about Hollister's leadership transition.

The former mayor of Hollister doesn’t care about you, me or the city. If he truly “loved ya” (he always ended his campaign videos with ‘love ya”) and Hollister, he would have been respectful. He would congratulated the newly elected mayor. He would have spent time with her, helping her to navigate the learning curve of public service, so that she could hit the ground running.

He didn’t. No phone call, no congratulations.

It’s too bad that he didn’t take advantage of one of his last moments of leadership to be a leader. The only thing he really loved was power.

He promises he’ll be back.

I don’t think so.

I think we as a community have moved on from the old. And we are so excited for the new. The promise of Hollister and its citizens, all citizens.