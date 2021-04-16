COMMUNITY OPINION: Response to Hollister City Council’s disapproval of raising the LGBTQ+ Pride flag

San Benito High School student writes about how raising the flag at City Hall would signify 'acceptance and support for the LGBTQ+ community.'

This Community Opinion was written by San Benito High School student Frida Barba. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

As a current student of San Benito High School and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am disappointed and frustrated by Hollister City Council’s recent decision to postpone a decision that would signify our city’s acceptance and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

I recall the unanimous vote to raise the flag during a moment of political and social tension, so why is it any different now, especially when it faced little to no backlash to the year prior. Now, with Biden’s administrations’ effort to rescind Trump-era anti-LGBTQ+ policies, it is time to act and show support.

With the inclusion of openly LGBTQ+ individuals in the administration, there is an effort across several states to target LGBTQ+ individuals, especially trans youth. Members of the LGBTQ+ are facing acts of harassment, abuse, family abandonment, struggles with mental health, and suicide daily.

I was harassed twice on my school’s campus for holding hands with my partner. So, if my peers cannot show support or accept others, where does that leave the rest of the city?

If the City Council cannot show support for the LGBTQ+ community, how can we know that we are safe under their protection? All we are asking for is the City Council to show us support regardless of the circumstances. Thank you for your time and consideration.

-Frida Barba