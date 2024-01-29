This community opinion was contributed by Catherine Booth-Vaughan. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

A brief biography of the author of this opinion.

My name is Catherine Booth-Vaughan. As a concerned Lesbian Democratic voter, seven years ago, I started a local Facebook page, 95023, about politics, biz, life with the goal of keeping residents informed about local and national politics. I did this in part because of an experience I had at a city council meeting, involving the ex-mayor, Ignacio Velazquez, where he would try to silence the voices of his constituents. I wanted to hold all candidates and politicians accountable regardless of party affiliation.

I have been highly active in helping to “get out the vote” with a voter registration table at the local Farmers Market. My partner and I volunteered in Monterey for their local committee because we couldn’t find a committee in Hollister. They were not visible in the community.

I was a part of Mia Casey’s campaign team and worked diligently to get her elected.

I have promoted Democratic candidates, Irma Gonzalez, Elia Salinas, Mindy Sotelo, Dustin Weber, and Bea Gonzales’ first term, to name a few, on the Facebook page to help move the Democratic National Committee (DNC) mission and Hollister forward.

I have attended both city and county council meetings to promote change when needed. It is now that change is needed at the local San Benito County Democratic Committee (SBCDC).

Since Supervisor Gonzales was elected, she and the SBCDC have been ineffective in upholding the DNC mission statement as quoted in the following.

Charter of the Democratic Party of the United States, Preamble begins with, “We, the Democrats of the United States of America, united in common purpose, hereby rededicate ourselves to the principles which have historically sustained our Party. Recognizing that the vitality of the Nation’s political institutions has been the foundation of its enduring strength, we acknowledge that a political party which wishes to lead must listen to those it would lead, a party which asks for the people’s trust must prove that it trusts the people and a party which hopes to call forth the best the Nation can achieve must embody the best of the Nation’s heritage and traditions. What we seek for our Nation, we hope for all people: individual freedom in the framework of a just society, political freedom in the framework of meaningful participation by all citizens. Bound by the United States Constitution, aware that a party must be responsive to be worthy of responsibility, we pledge ourselves to open, honest endeavor and to the conduct of public affairs in a manner worthy of a society of free people.”

Recently, Supervisor Gonzales appointed anti-LGBTQ, anti-pro-choice, anti-vaccine, pedophilia conspiracy theorist, Celeste Bocanegra, to the Hollister Planning Commission. I do not make these charges lightly; you can go to her Facebook profile.

Also, last year, I experienced first-hand anti-gay harassment as Ms. Bocanegra approached our voters’ registration table where I was with my wife. She pulled out of her purse, a 12-inch picture of Jesus and continually demanded that we “repent” for our sins. We eventually had to have security remove her twice.

When I learned the committee was considering another endorsement, I attended the SBCDC question-and-answer endorsement meeting to ask questions about this appointment, as I was/am concerned.

Supervisor Gonzales backed out of the meeting at the very last minute. I was asked to sign out of the meeting, and the central committee continued with the meeting, I suspect with Bea Gonzales in attendance. I have requested the taping of the meeting, which has not been provided to date.

Subsequently, she also backed out of two meetings with my partner, to answer questions about her appointments, her LGBTQ stance, and how her religion would guide her votes, eventually refusing to meet at all.

I have received calls, emails, and text messages from Wayne Norton, Seth Capron, Elia Salinas, Irma Gonzalez, and Kevin Barcellos about why I should endorse Supervisor Gonzales. “She’s all we’ve got” was the reoccurring message.

I have not received a call, text message, or email from Bea Gonzales. That tells me what I already know. She is not a leader who values the DNC, or our mission and she is in fact anti-LGBTQ.

The SBCDC is shielding the supervisor and rubberstamping the endorsement because they were complacent in finding a true democratic candidate. They think they can “lead” her, yet we have the recent appointment of Celeste Bocanegra. How is this moving Hollister forward?

The local democratic committee members have villainized me, accusing me of running a proxy campaign for the ex-mayor. District 5 is in big trouble. We have two horrible candidates running for one seat, neither are truly Democratic, one is being endorsed by a party that I have worked hard for and have held as a guiding principle on how to live my life.

I cannot change the fact that there are no good candidates running in district 5, but I can push for a change in the endorsement of Bea Gonzales. Bea Gonzales does not uphold the Democratic mission statement as evidenced by her placing an anti-LGBTQ, election-denying, pro-January 6, conspiracy theorist on San Benito’s planning commission. The local Democratic Committee should not be endorsing this behavior, and by doing so, are not holding up the DNC mission.

We need new leadership within the San Benito County Democratic Committee, and we need transparency.