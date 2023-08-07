This community opinion was contributed by Jane Dabo Cruz. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. You can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues by emailing Noe Magaña at noemagana@benitolink.com and following our Terms of Use.

The recently elected Mayor, Mia Casey, is doing her best to expand the sewage facility beyond the needs of those who reside in the City of Hollister. This action was not the intent of those who executed & funded the updated sewage facility after the expiration of the City-wide moratorium.

Further expansion is not warranted for the population for which the facility was initially expanded – each development outside of the City of Hollister must fund its own treatment plant; let them band together and create their own facility; they should not be allowed to utilize the current facility funded by the residents of the City of Hollister for the residents of the City of Hollister.