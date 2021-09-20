COMMUNITY OPINION: The hypocrisy of vaccine mandates

Randy Logue writes about what he believes is the San Benito County Board of Supervisors intent to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.

This community opinion was written by resident Randy Logue. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.

After the county supervisors decision in August to “punt” on vaccine mandates for county workers and the ridiculous meeting that occurred on Aug. 24 the time has come to call out the hypocrisy of several of the board members.

In a June meeting they are all on the public record stating they would not mandate vaccines for county workers and now that the FDA has given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine some feel they have the right to dictate what employees have to put in their bodies.

If you take a minute to really think about this: the sheer level of hypocrisy is off the charts. The notion that any governmental agency has the right to tell it’s citizens what they have to inject into their bodies is obscene. How many times have we had the line “My body, my choice” rammed down our throats as a justification for abortion on demand, now the same people are saying the government absolutely has the right to tell me that it’s not my body my choice.

I don’t work for the county, but I have warned the readers over and over what our elected and appointed officials are attempting to do to our freedoms using the pandemic as cover. If the San Benito County Board of Supervisors or the City Council make vaccinations mandatory for their employees they have legally sanctioned discrimination.

Wake up people, why do you think that people are resisting getting these vaccines? It is not out of ignorance, there are many very educated people who are refusing to get them. I think it is because it’s their choice. I don’t know everyone’s reasons for not getting them, but I absolutely support their right to not get vaccinated.

This notion that a non vaccinated person is a threat to everyone is false. They are a threat to other non vaccinated people, but if the vaccine actually works then they are not a threat to vaccinated people. Just like saying an unmasked person is a threat. If masks actually work then that’s a false statement too. So is it all a lie?

I have argued from day 1 that all of us should have the right to determine what level of risk we are willing to take. COVID was never the real threat, the response to COVID was. Almost every decision made by our “leaders” in this pandemic has been the wrong one. To start shoving needles into peoples arms as a condition of employment is nothing short of medical apartheid.

If you are going to do that why not strap down mentally ill homeless people and force them to take their meds?

Hypocrisy after hypocrisy and the more we put up with it, the less free we will be.

Full disclosure I got vaccinated because I have children in 4 different states and have to be able to get on a plane.

I do not believe that it is the best way to deal with the virus. Most people who are pushing vaccines are evolutionists so there is another hypocrisy.

According to natural selection, wouldn’t the best solution be to have the people that get infected and survive, or those who never get infected pass the trait onto their offspring?

You elected these people, you can vote them out. They are there to represent you, not to rule you. Let your supervisor know how you feel, call them, email them, write your own letter to the editor! But don’t tell me that mandating vaccines is in any way shape or form American, patriotic, or constitutional.

Remember tolerance does not equal acceptance, and when you legislate acceptance you force intolerance.

Respectfully yours, Randy Logue