COMMUNITY OPINION: View on Measure K

This community opinion was contributed by Marla Anderson. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

San Benito County’s General Plan was poorly done. It needs to be redone!

This time the county need to do proper outreach to people who could/would be affected. It needs to be transparent with things such as delineating actual areas instead of dots, stating actual projections about number of homes and people upon plan build-out instead of hiding the numbers in “areas to be determined,” environmental impacts review like is supposed to be done up front, the list goes on.

Vote No on Measure K. Please help to get SB County back on track. No on K advocates did not hijack the General Plan. The General Plan hijacked the citizens of SB County.