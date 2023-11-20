This community opinion was contributed by Marie Farmer. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. You can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues by emailing Noe Magaña at noemagana@benitolink.com and following our Terms of Use. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The decision on whether to expand a dump should be made by the citizens who will be most directly affected by the expansion, rather than by a handful of county supervisors who may or may not be impacted.

This approach ensures that those who will live with the consequences and bear the environmental, health, and economic burdens of the dump expansion have a say in the matter, fostering a more democratic and community-centered decision-making process.

This will lead to a more transparent and inclusive decision that takes into account the diverse perspectives and concerns of the local population, ultimately leading to a more just and equitable outcome.

You have an obligation to put it in a ballot for the citizens to decide. Do the right thing!

