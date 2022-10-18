COMMUNITY OPINION: Why are supervisors rushing landfill expansion process?

Karl Broussard questions whether the San Benito Board of Supervisors set the stage to vote on the landfill expansion before Measure Q taking effect, if passed by voters.

On Aug. 23 the Board of Supervisors publicly convened. It was amazing to witness how aggressively the Supervisors were pushing the Landfill Expansion process forward. Openly attempting to make the decision by Election day. To finalize before the newly elected board takes office.

Maureen Nelson, Co-Chair of Don’t Dump on San Benito, asked the Board of Supervisors to extend the deadline for community response to the Environmental Impact Report (DEIR), based upon complexity of data and missing data that had not yet been provided. The Supervisors never addressed her concerns, but instead spent time haggling over whether to give ‘no extension’ over the minimum 45 days, finally settling on an 8 day extension.

Why the rush? This is a momental decision for our county. If passed by the supervisors, San Benito County will become the recipient of garbage from a total of 6 counties and 5.39 million people. Saddled with more traffic of large waste trucks, worsening road conditions, impacting water issues that are already dire, more water pollution concerns, air pollution, noise pollution, light pollution from security lighting at night. It doesn’t stop there. The DEIR is not good.

They claim it’s their duty to make a decision before the end of the year. Seems they are very concerned with theVote Yes on Measure Q. Which puts the ‘decision making power’ into the hands of the voters of SB County. This Measure Q gets criticism because the supervisors and developer money will loose power to the voting people of San Benito. Yes! The people will get to decide how San Benito Grows. If passed, the voters will give final decision on residential, commercial and landfill development proposal’s. The argument that San Benito will be ruined is fear mongering by well-financed backers.

Why are the supervisors operating in a bubble outside of public sentiment? You have to wonder what motivates them? Gifts, future promises, money to be gained? Clearly, the Board of Supervisors is not listening to the deafening noise of their constituents who largely do not to want to move forward on the Landfill Expansion.

Currently, there is no cost-benefit analysis. The numbers provided on the county website Landfill Expansion FAQ and Agreements add up to a big loss for San Benito County.

Day 1 negatives that never go positive. With $14.1 million deficit in damaged roads and $40,000 in road litter clean-up that will rise with the proposal. Even with positive revenue of an one-time payout of $7 million, plus an agreement to receive a payment of $2.3 million to repair roads and an estimated $900,000 per year in revenue, we will never get past the $14.1 million and other expenses plus the continual need to repair future road damage. That not considering the cost of remediation of pollution. All with no consideration given to a lower standard of living.

Vote Yes on Measure Q

Write the Planning Department and Board of Supervisors expressing: Let the people of San Benito decide their future.

Stan Ketchum, Planner, [email protected]

All Board of Supervisors, [email protected]