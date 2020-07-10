COMMUNITY OPINION: Why our kids must go back to school in person

Randy Logue writes that it is critical that students return to school this fall, or they may never go back to school again.

This community opinion was contributed by resident Randy Logue. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

About two months ago I wrote an editorial about how if kids didn’t return to school this fall they never would. I am sure many people thought I was crazy, but with each passing day it is looking more and more likely that students will never go to in-person school again. The hundreds of millions of dollars spent in bond issues to build and fix up schools in San Benito County will be wasted.

Parents, you must absolutely let your board members know in no uncertain terms that you want your kids in school this fall. If you don’t want your child to go to school then opt for distance learning and see how far behind your child will be at the end of the next school year. Let’s look at the facts. As of July 7, there are only 37 active cases of COVID-19 in San Benito County out of 60,800 residents. There are zero hospitalizations, there have been only two deaths and none since week 14 of the pandemic. There have been zero confirmed COVID deaths in the state of California in the under 18 age group (source San Jose Mercury News daily coronavirus tracker, page A2). There were 3,920 suicides in California in 2018 (the last year there is data for) in the 15 to 24 age group. This means that as of July 7 there is a 0% mathematical, statistical chance of a student dying from COVID in California, but there is a very significant chance they might die from suicide, drug abuse, and if they sit on the couch and do nothing later in life diabetes, heart disease and cancer. If you really want the truth, and really are afraid for your children. The hard facts are this, those officials, politicians, physicians, pundits and others who say that kids must stay home from school in order to be safe are lying to you. They are safer at school than they are at home. Don’t put up with it, call, email, write, and make your voice known to your school board members.

Respectfully submitted, Randy Logue