This article was written by BenitoLink intern Vivian Guadalupe Sierra

Community Vision San Benito County has resumed its work, starting with a meeting at the Community Foundation Epicenter on June 22. An inclusive community-gathering effort that identifies both the difficulties and the hopes of county residents, Community Vision listening sessions connect the BenitoLink team to community members, foster understanding of other perspectives, help find solutions to longstanding problems and improve communication with local media.

Three BenitoLink team members and six SBC residents from varied backgrounds were invited to assume the role of conveners representing various points of view. These sessions will gather perspectives from various demographic groups, such as farmers, small business owners, service providers, commuters and medical professionals and will draw from all economic levels and cultural backgrounds.

Conveners will bring in participants throughout the summer to learn the needs of the community through the lenses of specific demographic groups. BenitoLink is hosting the sessions with funding from the Community Foundation for San Benito County and county residents Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano.

The first Vision Sessions which started in 2011 and ended in 2012 were hosted by the Community Foundation for San Benito County. After the 2011-12 Listening Sessions, three local organizations were formed: the Women’s Fund held at the Community Foundation for San Benito County; REACH San Benito Parks Foundation; and BenitoLink, a nonprofit news outlet serving San Benito County.

Guided by session leader Corinne Kappeler, conveners were introduced to the purpose of the listening sessions. Conveners discussed a need for community and belonging; frustration over the condition of local roads; a desire for infrastructure improvements and a wish to empower all age groups through activities, resources, and programs.

Conveners also commented on the county’s rapid growth, an influx of new faces and feelings of disconnection. Also discussed were the need for better marketing of the resources the community provides and the need to bring people together to enjoy public spaces.

Another concern voiced was the potential closure of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. The attendees also recognized the importance of social services to support development in the county and ensure a high quality of life for everyone.

Future meeting topics were discussed and the conveners were asked to find others willing to advocate for their respective demographic groups. BenitoLink’s Community Vision SBC will report on each session and pinpoint the common goals guests express.

A schedule of events will be available soon.

See interest form here or scan QR Code.

