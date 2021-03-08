Community voice impacts Workforce Development Board

WDB to host two meetings on March 10 to gather community input on 2021-24 Local Plan.

This article was contributed by SBC Community Services and Workforce Development.

Employers, job seekers and community members are needed to help provide input for San Benito County’s workforce development programs!

Share your thoughts on local workforce development needs as the San Benito County Workforce Development Board (WDB) crafts the 2021-2024 Local Plan. The plan guides how the local WDB will use its federal funding to help job seekers gain employment and connect business with a qualified workforce.

Community Input Meetings

Wednesday, March 10 at 10-11:30 a.m.—Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/94420422416

Wednesday, March 10 at 5:30-7 p.m.—Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97062753337

Topics to include:

Overview of Strategic Vision

Coordination with Partners

America’ Job Center of California

Got questions: