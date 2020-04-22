CommunityCARES campaign works to support those in need

MBEP and three community foundations encourage residents who may not need all of their federal stimulus checks to donate what they can to local coronavirus relief funds to benefit those who need it most.

This article was contributed by the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

During the COVID-19 crisis, community members have supported each other in ways big and small. The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) and the three community foundations in the Monterey Bay region have launched a new campaign called #CommunityCARES. The goal is to encourage residents who may not need all of their federal stimulus checks to donate what they can to one of three local COVID-19 Relief Funds to benefit those who need it most.

Where to Share

The three regional Community Foundations have made it easy to give where you live. The COVID-19 Relief Funds for Santa Cruz County, Monterey County, and San Benito County provide grants to nonprofits helping provide food, shelter, care, and other basic needs for those impacted most. All the funds stay local and help local people.

“We are filled with gratitude for the generosity and caring in our region”, said Susan True, CEO of Community Foundation Santa Cruz County. “It’s easy to feel helpless amid uncertainty, but there are direct actions we can take now. In times like these, giving locally is especially critical. All three community foundations across the region embrace this chance to stand with you, and together, demonstrate how we can be our best selves during times of need.”

MBEP President/CEO Kate Roberts said “It’s been beautiful to see how our region has already supported each other in ways big and small.”

“This new #CommunityCARES campaign builds on that sense of community to ‘pay it forward’ to help many in our region who are hurting,” she said. “Thanks to the great work by our three community foundations, the mechanics are already in place with their COVID-19 Relief Funds.”

COVID-19 Relief Funds

Community Foundation Santa Cruz County: https://www.cfscc.org/funds/covid-19-local-response-fund

Community Foundation for Monterey County: https://www.cfmco.org/CovidRelief

Community Foundation for San Benito County: https://givesanbenito.org/

Contacts

Monterey Bay Economic Partnership: Kate Roberts—phone (831) 915-2806 email kroberts@mbep.biz

Community Foundation Santa Cruz County: Jenny Kurzwell—phone (831) 662-2032 email jkurzweil@cfscc.org

Community Foundation for Monterey County: Amanda Holder—phone (831) 375-9712 x123 email amandah@cfmco.org

Community Foundation for San Benito County: Tracy Taggart—phone (831) 630-1924 email ttaggart@givesanbenito.org