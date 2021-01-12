Congressman Panetta and colleagues pass resolution compelling Vice President Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

House of Representatives currently voting to impeach President Trump in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Information provided by the Office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta.

On Jan. 12, Congressman Jimmy Panetta voted for a resolution compelling Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump. According to a recent release, Panetta cosponsored the resolution after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. The House of Representatives is currently voting to impeach the president in relation to his instigation of the insurrection.

“Last week, I immediately called on President Trump to resign. The President hasn’t stepped down, so we are asking Vice President Mike Pence to step up and invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office,” said Panetta. “Based on his actions before last week’s riot and his inaction during the riot, President Trump poses a danger to our country in his final days in office and must be removed so that we, as a nation, can move forward.”

Last week, Congressman Panetta and 31 of his colleagues called on Vice President Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. On Jan. 12, Congressman Panetta and his colleagues passed HR 21, compelling Vice President Pence to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare President Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office.