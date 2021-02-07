Congressman Panetta announces Central Coast vaccine distribution for veterans

Marina clinic to hold first dose distribution on Feb. 13.

In a press release Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced the Major General William H. Gourley VA-DodD Outpatient Clinic in Marina will hold a COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Feb. 13 for veterans ages 75 and up.

“Although the VA [veterans affairs] is providing veterans with allocated vaccines, many from our area had to drive long distances to get their shots,” Panetta said. “After hearing from local veterans about the potential for inaccessibility issues, we immediately contacted the VA and requested that their vaccines be distributed here on the Central Coast. I’m proud to say that after our work together, the VA is allocating a number of doses to the Gourley Clinic in Marina. This will make it much easier and safer for our veterans to get their allocated vaccines a lot closer to home.”

Panetta contacted the Department of Veterans Affairs on Feb. 2 and a day letter sent a formal letter calling on the VA, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to allocate vaccines to non-hub VA clinics to increase access for veterans, according to the release.

On Feb. 5 the VA Palo Alto announced that it was approved to receive an allocation of the Moderna vaccine. The first dose allocations are scheduled to be distributed Feb. 13 for veterans on the Central Coast. The VA will then provide the Gourley Clinic with a corresponding allocation to administer second doses.

Those who wish to make an appointment may call the Palo Alto VA Medican Center at (650) 496-2535. Second dose vaccines will be administered approximately 28 days after receiving the first dose.