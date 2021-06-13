Congressman Panetta announces winner of 2021 Congressional Art Competition

San Benito High School student Jennifer Hirsch receives an honorable mention.

Information provided by the Office of Congressman Jimmy Pannetta

Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for California’s 20th Congressional District. A San Benito High School student was among the honorable mentions.

“Each year, I continue to be impressed by the creativity of high school students throughout the Central Coast, and 2021 is no exception,” said Congressman Panetta in his release to the press. “I am proud to extend my congratulations to this year’s winner, Sophia Lamarque of Santa Catalina High School. I am honored that her piece of art will be displayed in our nation’s Capitol so that people from across our country can see the amazing artwork from our community.”

The winning entry, “Another Generation ” was submitted by Sophia Lamarque, a senior at Santa Catalina High School. Her piece will be displayed in the United States Capitol Building for one year. Lamarque and a family member are invited to attend a special Congressional Art Competition ceremony with other young artists from around the country in Washington, D.C., on a date to be determined.

Second place entry, “Ellis of Monterey” was submitted by Hayley Armstrong, a senior at Carmel High school. Armstrong’s piece will be displayed in Congressman Panetta’s Washington, D.C. office.

Third place entry, “Pollution, Trash” was submitted by Christie Vick, a sophomore at the Georgiana Bruce Kirby Preparatory School. Vick’s piece will be displayed in Congressman Panetta’s Santa Cruz office.

The competition’s honorable mentions include: